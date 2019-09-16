Politico is out with a new report about who would likely serve as former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe’s character witnesses if he faces trial:

NEW: If Andrew McCabe ultimately does face charges, he’ll have some big names lined up as character witnesses. Over a dozen high-ranking ex-officials have committed to defending him, including Eric Holder, John Brennan, James Clapper and Susan Rice. https://t.co/i6j2G8ctfK — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) September 16, 2019

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams helped point out just how much character is in those potential witnesses for McCabe:

lmaooooooo 1. Holder: first AG held in contempt

2. Brennan: admitted to lying about spying on the U.S. Senate

3. Clapper: perjury

4. Rice: Bergdahl is a hero, a YouTube video caused Sept. 11, 2012 https://t.co/PDWV1Jatna — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 16, 2019

With “character witnesses” like those, McCabe wouldn’t need any hostile ones.