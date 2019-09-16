Politico is out with a new report about who would likely serve as former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe’s character witnesses if he faces trial:

Trending

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams helped point out just how much character is in those potential witnesses for McCabe:

With “character witnesses” like those, McCabe wouldn’t need any hostile ones.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew McCabeFBIJames ComeyJohn Brennan