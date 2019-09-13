At last night’s Democrat debate, Elizabeth Warren’s pitch for Medicare for All — a government-run health care system — included this assessment of what Americans think of their private health insurance companies:

Katie Pavlich explained in just a few words why Warren’s pitch is a self-awareness fail for the ages:

Trending

Because nobody ever complains about their experiences with any number of government agencies, right Sen. Warren? *Eye roll*

Or the IRS, etc. Nice try though, Sen. Warren!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DemDebateElizabeth Warrenhealth careKatie Pavlichmedicare for allObamaCare