At last night’s Democrat debate, Elizabeth Warren’s pitch for Medicare for All — a government-run health care system — included this assessment of what Americans think of their private health insurance companies:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Let's be clear: I've actually never met anybody who likes their health insurance company." https://t.co/INdRXm0842 pic.twitter.com/pAI22u0ibp — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2019

Katie Pavlich explained in just a few words why Warren’s pitch is a self-awareness fail for the ages:

But you’ll love the government! Promise! https://t.co/txsZfyVdKf — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 13, 2019

Because nobody ever complains about their experiences with any number of government agencies, right Sen. Warren? *Eye roll*

If govt healthcare is run like VA hospitals God help us! — AJ (@rollypoly31) September 13, 2019

Right! Like you love the DMV! — Jim Freedom (@jim_freedom) September 13, 2019

Or the IRS, etc. Nice try though, Sen. Warren!