Bernie Sanders’ tweet thread on the 9/11 anniversary started this way:

Today, we remember the thousands of lives lost on September 11, 2001, and the bravery of first responders who put their lives at risk to save others. The attacks began an era of endless war for our country and we must change course. https://t.co/UcKuln00lg — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 11, 2019

And it ended this way:

We must envision a new form of American engagement: one in which we lead not in war-making but in finding shared solutions to shared global challenges. U.S. power should be measured not by our ability to blow things up, but to bring people together around our common humanity. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 11, 2019

Really, Bernie?

This tweet about America ‘blowing things up’ is in Bernie’s thread about being attacked on 9/11. https://t.co/ONT1QPNLMQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 11, 2019

It always circles back to “it’s America’s fault” in some way.

Everyone who thinks Bernie is making a lot of sense with this tweet just remember he posted this on 9/11. And almost the exact time the first tower was hit. Shame on him. — Steve Rogers (@capt_americac87) September 11, 2019

Great timing Bernie 🙄 — Larry UH-1 (@LarryHuey) September 11, 2019

There's no "global solution" with Islamic supremacists. To believe this is painfully childish. https://t.co/fRteDxpIyb — Smokin Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 11, 2019

You think you have a "common humanity" but what you are really doing is projecting your values onto others. They likely don't share your values and you are likely to have to impose yours upon them. By force. https://t.co/R9O6LZrUlA — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) September 11, 2019

If you had left it at the first paragraph of your first tweet it would of been a good heartfelt statement but no you had to make about your political addenda. Can’t just leave it alone for even one statement could you. — Sabrina Laviletta Chau (@Chau_Bella01) September 11, 2019

We expected nothing less from Sen. Sanders.