It all started with a Bloomberg Opinion columnist giving a big thumbs-down to what Elizabeth Warren likes to call her “wealth tax” plan:

"Warren’s wealth tax would be an abuse of government power. It is the tax-code equivalent of looting mansions." My latest Bloomberg column: https://t.co/oxM6omvOKP @bopinion — Michael R. Strain (@MichaelRStrain) September 5, 2019

Democrat and former Illinois State Senator Daniel Biss said that’s why Warren’s plan is a good thing:

Counterpoint: "Warren's wealth tax is an extremely good idea. It is the tax-code equivalent of looting mansions." https://t.co/iIk46WMnAB — Daniel Biss (@DanielBiss) September 6, 2019

Every now and then they just come right out and say it:

Looting is a good thing now? — (◔_◔) ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@Eyeroll_Shrugs) September 7, 2019

If the “right” people are being targeted, apparently.

Dem. Illinois senator blurts out what he really thinks… https://t.co/BDXAMks5uS — Michael (@QuestforOrion) September 6, 2019

GP Democrats: "Trust us. We don't want to treat you and all your possessions as property of the state. You can totally vote for us." This Democrat guy: https://t.co/kEDIFaedMD — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 6, 2019

Every once in a while, a Tweet can brilliantly encapsulate a political ideology in fewer than 240 characters. https://t.co/46q7NSZNU1 — Charles Murray (@charlesmurray) September 6, 2019

The accidental admissions are the best kind.

When a politician comes out in favor of looting the homes of those he supposedly served… https://t.co/pHDww41IiQ — T.J. Brown (@tjbrown) September 6, 2019

When Dems nominate Warren, Illinois will be the only non-coastal state Trump will lose. https://t.co/j3Da0mxgvv — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) September 7, 2019

They can loot yours first, Danny. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) September 6, 2019

Let’s start with a pilot program, targeting Chicago owners of real estate. Give it 5 years. See what happens. — ItsAFreeCountryICanSayWhatIWant (@JewishOdysseus) September 6, 2019

'Because govt spends better than individuals, I propose confiscation' is peak progressive. — Jon Munce (@jonmunce) September 6, 2019

Idiot Danny supports looting. You literally cannot caricature the left better than it caricatures itself. https://t.co/koBtd9rbsq — Fredo "The Zionist" Washington, CAPT, USN (ret) (@PCNedStark) September 6, 2019

Does Bernie have mansions? — Patrick Grattan (@PatrickGrattan) September 6, 2019

Just a guess here….. I'm guessing that for many people, Mr. Bliss lives in a mansion. — Ben Aksar (@BenAksar) September 6, 2019

File this story under “be careful what you ask for.”