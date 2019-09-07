It all started with a Bloomberg Opinion columnist giving a big thumbs-down to what Elizabeth Warren likes to call her “wealth tax” plan:

Democrat and former Illinois State Senator Daniel Biss said that’s why Warren’s plan is a good thing:

Every now and then they just come right out and say it:

If the “right” people are being targeted, apparently.

The accidental admissions are the best kind.

File this story under “be careful what you ask for.”

