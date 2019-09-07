It all started with a Bloomberg Opinion columnist giving a big thumbs-down to what Elizabeth Warren likes to call her “wealth tax” plan:
"Warren’s wealth tax would be an abuse of government power. It is the tax-code equivalent of looting mansions."
My latest Bloomberg column: https://t.co/oxM6omvOKP @bopinion
— Michael R. Strain (@MichaelRStrain) September 5, 2019
Democrat and former Illinois State Senator Daniel Biss said that’s why Warren’s plan is a good thing:
Counterpoint:
"Warren's wealth tax is an extremely good idea. It is the tax-code equivalent of looting mansions." https://t.co/iIk46WMnAB
— Daniel Biss (@DanielBiss) September 6, 2019
Every now and then they just come right out and say it:
Area man confirms "taxation is theft". https://t.co/vi8ORSTzwa
— PegLeg👨🏼✈️✈️ (@PegLegPilot) September 6, 2019
Looting is a good thing now?
— (◔_◔) ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@Eyeroll_Shrugs) September 7, 2019
If the “right” people are being targeted, apparently.
Dem. Illinois senator blurts out what he really thinks… https://t.co/BDXAMks5uS
— Michael (@QuestforOrion) September 6, 2019
GP Democrats: "Trust us. We don't want to treat you and all your possessions as property of the state. You can totally vote for us."
This Democrat guy: https://t.co/kEDIFaedMD
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 6, 2019
Every once in a while, a Tweet can brilliantly encapsulate a political ideology in fewer than 240 characters. https://t.co/46q7NSZNU1
— Charles Murray (@charlesmurray) September 6, 2019
The accidental admissions are the best kind.
When a politician comes out in favor of looting the homes of those he supposedly served… https://t.co/pHDww41IiQ
— T.J. Brown (@tjbrown) September 6, 2019
When Dems nominate Warren, Illinois will be the only non-coastal state Trump will lose. https://t.co/j3Da0mxgvv
— Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) September 7, 2019
They can loot yours first, Danny.
— Peasant H (@c_gt1982) September 6, 2019
Let’s start with a pilot program, targeting Chicago owners of real estate. Give it 5 years. See what happens.
— ItsAFreeCountryICanSayWhatIWant (@JewishOdysseus) September 6, 2019
'Because govt spends better than individuals, I propose confiscation' is peak progressive.
— Jon Munce (@jonmunce) September 6, 2019
Idiot Danny supports looting.
You literally cannot caricature the left better than it caricatures itself. https://t.co/koBtd9rbsq
— Fredo "The Zionist" Washington, CAPT, USN (ret) (@PCNedStark) September 6, 2019
Does Bernie have mansions?
— Patrick Grattan (@PatrickGrattan) September 6, 2019
Just a guess here…..
I'm guessing that for many people, Mr. Bliss lives in a mansion.
— Ben Aksar (@BenAksar) September 6, 2019
File this story under “be careful what you ask for.”