Yesterday we told you about protesters who showed up at a Toronto Chick-fil-A and staged a “die-in” that didn’t seem to deter people from entering the restaurant for lunch:
WATCH: Protesters staging ‘die-in’ at Toronto Chick-fil-A were NO obstacle for people with an appetite https://t.co/pMNOayXexF
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 6, 2019
In addition to the die-in, there were heated discussions between protesters and others who couldn’t understand all the flap over a place that sells chicken sandwiches. Here’s one such exchange:
Some clashing at the protest.
Organizers say it’s planned to go until about 12. pic.twitter.com/ug13gyK3lv
— NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) September 6, 2019
2019 sure is something else.
I have a new favorite Canadian
At the absurd #ChikFilA protests
A calm, cool collected Canuck
Explains to a spluttering angry beardo
"It's a chicken sandwich"
Exactly
A very tasty chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/vDIj5JEBtJ
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) September 7, 2019
He's right, it's chicken sandwiches. Nobody is forcing them to be eat or be there. https://t.co/FdFvldVS9t
— No (@NOTNOEL) September 7, 2019
Is the guy in the purple shirt saying Chick-fil-A doesn’t serve gays? I’m sure that’s not true.
— howd1 (@howd110) September 7, 2019
I’m gay and ate there yesterday. Give me a break.
— BASED 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@BasedBeachBro) September 7, 2019
***
Related:
‘You’ve got to be kidding me’! Reason a university faculty group is protesting Chick-fil-A on campus sends heads CRASHING to desks