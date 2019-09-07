Yesterday we told you about protesters who showed up at a Toronto Chick-fil-A and staged a “die-in” that didn’t seem to deter people from entering the restaurant for lunch:

WATCH: Protesters staging ‘die-in’ at Toronto Chick-fil-A were NO obstacle for people with an appetite https://t.co/pMNOayXexF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 6, 2019

In addition to the die-in, there were heated discussions between protesters and others who couldn’t understand all the flap over a place that sells chicken sandwiches. Here’s one such exchange:

Some clashing at the protest. Organizers say it’s planned to go until about 12. pic.twitter.com/ug13gyK3lv — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) September 6, 2019

2019 sure is something else.

I have a new favorite Canadian At the absurd #ChikFilA protests

A calm, cool collected Canuck

Explains to a spluttering angry beardo "It's a chicken sandwich" Exactly

A very tasty chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/vDIj5JEBtJ — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) September 7, 2019

He's right, it's chicken sandwiches. Nobody is forcing them to be eat or be there. https://t.co/FdFvldVS9t — No (@NOTNOEL) September 7, 2019

Is the guy in the purple shirt saying Chick-fil-A doesn’t serve gays? I’m sure that’s not true. — howd1 (@howd110) September 7, 2019

I’m gay and ate there yesterday. Give me a break. — BASED 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@BasedBeachBro) September 7, 2019

