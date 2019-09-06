When running for any public office up to and including president, it’s always a good idea to tell a few jokes along the way to prove your sense of humor mettle. That’s exactly what Amy Klobuchar has been trying to do — emphasis on *trying*:

Wow, that’s “the jerk store called” level of cringe!

Funny, and for all the wrong reasons if you’re the Klobuchar campaign.

Tags: Amy KlobucharDonald Trump