CNN’s Wednesday night seven-hour marathon town hall featuring ten Democrat presidential candidates all spouting similar rhetoric about what needs to be done (and more importantly how much money needs to be spent) to combat climate change all contained some version of what Kamala Harris said: The habits of people need to be changed:

Kamala Harris says Americans need to be "educated about the effect of our eating habits on our environment," and says she would change the dietary guidelines to reduce the amount of red meat you can eat. #ClimateTownHall pic.twitter.com/XqcFzLv479 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 4, 2019

Katie Pavlich summed it up perfectly:

Democrats want to control every aspect of your life. How many kids you can have, how many guns you can have (zero), how much meat you can eat, what your home thermostat says, MADNESS https://t.co/vX7jCEuO0V — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 5, 2019

And there’s a word for that:

In other words: basically communism https://t.co/i7FMaPg85g — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 5, 2019

Exactly!

This town hall is a gold mine for Trump 2020. Wow. — Rob Jones (@robnemesis007) September 5, 2019

There’s definitely ad material for Team Trump to be had from CNN’s town hall.

I will eat as much as I want. This Democrat party is sounding more and more like a regime than human beings. https://t.co/kkrZpTtVjj — Lona Barrett (@lona_barrett) September 5, 2019

Oh, they will!