Here at Twitchy we’re used to trying to keep up with what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been saying on Twitter, but about a week ago the flow of hot takes from the NY Rep. stopped. What’s up with that?

Is she just taking a Twitter break (everybody needs one once in a while), or is it something else? Others noticed the coincidental timing with the departure of her chief of staff:

Also Congress is on a break, so that could be what it is, but that’s not keeping AOC off other social media outlets:

We’re sure she’ll be back on Twitter soon enough (perhaps too soon).

There will be a growing pool of possible candidates for the job as soon as Dem presidential candidates (and most importantly their staffs) start dropping out of the 2020 race.

