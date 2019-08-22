Here at Twitchy we’re used to trying to keep up with what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been saying on Twitter, but about a week ago the flow of hot takes from the NY Rep. stopped. What’s up with that?

AOC hasn't tweeted anything in a week. Her last tweet was posted exactly two weeks after it was announced that her Chief of Staff and Communications Director will be leaving her office. pic.twitter.com/QUXV0RLOpk — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) August 22, 2019

Is she just taking a Twitter break (everybody needs one once in a while), or is it something else? Others noticed the coincidental timing with the departure of her chief of staff:

Anyone else noticed that @AOC has been eerily quiet and mostly out of the news since she fired her chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti? Is she coincidentally lying low for the first time in two years, or was he just the brains behind the whole thing? — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 21, 2019

Just in Passing … I note that @AOC has not written any substantive tweet for a week now. Once her chief of staff, Bengali svengali, Saikat Chakrabarti, departed for other ventures, she has been pretty much reduced to RT'ing Squad members. The spark, sorry snark, is gone! — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) August 22, 2019

Also Congress is on a break, so that could be what it is, but that’s not keeping AOC off other social media outlets:

AOC hasn’t been that quiet on Instagram. Just the other day she claimed that the Electoral College was…wait for it… RACIST pic.twitter.com/XKOFKeSHCl — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) August 22, 2019

Apparently, she's on vacay in a forest. She's not tweeting, but still has time for Instagram. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/pmHyfHchu6 pic.twitter.com/phKlw8MmjJ — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) August 22, 2019

Also, her Facebook is pretty active and she appeared on Colbert 3 nights ago. So, sHeS oN vAcAtIoN isn't really valid. pic.twitter.com/JkswZ8wh15 — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) August 22, 2019

We’re sure she’ll be back on Twitter soon enough (perhaps too soon).

I'm not saying Ocasio-Cortez doesn't write her own tweets, but her rampant use of emojis sure did stop since Chakrabarti left her office. — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) August 22, 2019

Looks like we know who the brains of the operation was. Her Instagram live-streams are incredibly out of touch now that she doesn’t have his direction. She went so far as to mock middle America’s working class yesterday. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 22, 2019

She really misses Saikat, it seems. https://t.co/RyTtYnnob3 — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 22, 2019

Lol. He took the sticky note with the account password with him. https://t.co/DbS9Er0e9a — Jeff 🦒 Keese (@jeffreykeese) August 22, 2019

Charkarbarti was the brains. He started Justice Democrats w/Uygur. He built the LLC to match up w/the PAC. The "squad" are simply 4 recruits that philosophically matched the Sanders platform & got elected in weak districts. I brought this out a year ago–https://t.co/VuiTfgdHRo — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 22, 2019

Where in the world is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? https://t.co/wHhkCsHSU4 — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 22, 2019

Chief of Staff and Communications… That's going to be hard to fill quickly. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) August 22, 2019

There will be a growing pool of possible candidates for the job as soon as Dem presidential candidates (and most importantly their staffs) start dropping out of the 2020 race.