President Trump’s recent comments about voting in New Hampshire were received with criticism from FEC chair Ellen Weintraub, who said that kind of allegation “undermines our democracy”:

"There is no evidence of rampant voter fraud in 2016," says FEC chair Ellen Weintraub. "To be suggesting to people that if the candidate they choose doesn't win, that it's because of fraud, that undermines our democracy."https://t.co/ACJVwMUV7u pic.twitter.com/9eXaEB6NZm — New Day (@NewDay) August 19, 2019

Gee, where has that kind of criticism been in the last couple of years?

Concerns about voter fraud must only be considered valid if it comes from Democrats:

Continues to be a dangerous threat to the democratic process. https://t.co/zMI1gTamEs — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 19, 2019

And Hillary once thought so too:

Well, she agreed until election night 2016 at least.

What about calling out Stacey Abrams for her claims of voter fraud. https://t.co/4VQTlVTzET — Darlene Krause (@darlenekrause35) August 19, 2019

So why are you ppl going around saying russia hacked the election? You cant have it both ways. https://t.co/tOUgPrDhjF — GodandtheBear (@GodandtheBear) August 19, 2019

Narrator: But they wanted it both ways.