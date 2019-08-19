As we told you on Friday, many Democrats didn’t appreciate it when Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler dumped four Pinocchios all over their “most persuasive message” tested against Trump. Here’s the claim that former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau (among others) think is effective against Trump: “Trump proposed nearly $1 trillion in cuts to Medicare to pay for his tax cut for millionaires and billionaires.”

But the Democrat search for the most effective message to use against Trump continues:

Gee, it seems like only yesterday that the Mueller report would be the end of the Trump presidency, and now it’s come to stuff like this:

They just keep pivoting.

What tomorrow’s “most effective” talking points against Trump will consist of remain to be seen.

