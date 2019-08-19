As we told you on Friday, many Democrats didn’t appreciate it when Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler dumped four Pinocchios all over their “most persuasive message” tested against Trump. Here’s the claim that former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau (among others) think is effective against Trump: “Trump proposed nearly $1 trillion in cuts to Medicare to pay for his tax cut for millionaires and billionaires.”

But the Democrat search for the most effective message to use against Trump continues:

Democrats are privately pushing polling showing that going after Trump’s Twitter addiction — and accusing him of being ineffective because of it — may be the party’s most effective message. https://t.co/uI4LzUzrcH — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 19, 2019

Gee, it seems like only yesterday that the Mueller report would be the end of the Trump presidency, and now it’s come to stuff like this:

Last weeks poll-tested “most persuasive message against Trump” was a 4 Pinocchio lie. This week’s poll-tested “most effective message” is that the President is addicted to Twitter. People pay for this stuff. pic.twitter.com/uuyJSZalhj — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 19, 2019

They just keep pivoting.

That oughta do it https://t.co/BMzEkXCdJV — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 19, 2019

Libs are mad at Mark Halperin. They should be mad at the 75+ Dems who cook up this garbage. https://t.co/UXvR1no97p — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 19, 2019

How does anybody listen to the center of American progress after 2016? — Public Defender (@warm_apple_pi) August 19, 2019

Calling @realDonaldTrump a "Nazi" didn't work Calling him a "White Supremacist" didn't work Next up: "Twitter addict" https://t.co/9e7csPD7r4 — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) August 19, 2019

What tomorrow’s “most effective” talking points against Trump will consist of remain to be seen.