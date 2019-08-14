The market dropping 800 points today helped get the hashtag #TrumpRecession trending, and former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich, while at first saying “no one” wants the economy to go south, managed to quickly find a silver lining if it were to happen:

Higher than 50 percent chance recession before November 2020. No one wants a recession, but at least this one will help rid America of Trump. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 14, 2019

There it is! It sounds like Reich might have something in common with Bill Maher. Reich cares about the workers so much that some might have to lose their jobs to help achieve the desired end of one-percenter liberal Democrats. How caring.