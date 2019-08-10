As you told you yesterday, Elizabeth Warren was among many 2020 Democrats who noted that it had been five years since Michael Brown was shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. However, Warren was among those claiming Brown was murdered:

5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

Brit Hume bludgeoned Warren’s tweet, and used the report from Barack Obama’s Justice Department to do so:

I don’t know which is worse: that she still believes this, or that she knows it’s false and says it anyway. And why is the officer’s race an issue? Not even the Obama Justice Dept. concluded there was a murder. https://t.co/Gtkj1nfvxE https://t.co/lVxHAtvRuj — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 10, 2019

Here’s part of the DOJ’s conclusion from their March 2015 report: