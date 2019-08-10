As you told you yesterday, Elizabeth Warren was among many 2020 Democrats who noted that it had been five years since Michael Brown was shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. However, Warren was among those claiming Brown was murdered:

Brit Hume bludgeoned Warren’s tweet, and used the report from Barack Obama’s Justice Department to do so:

Here’s part of the DOJ’s conclusion from their March 2015 report:

