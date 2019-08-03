Remember the Bernie Sanders-inspired flavor called “Bernie’s Yearning”? The Ben & Jerry’s founders are back this election cycle with a new flavor in honor of the senator they support who’s making yet another run for the Democrat nomination:

The Ben & Jerry's founders created a new ice cream flavor in honor of Bernie Sanders https://t.co/oC0okoVmTX pic.twitter.com/FvKtDiXfwp — CNN (@CNN) August 3, 2019

Bernie’s Back has a backbone in it and all the flavors need to be redistributed:

This is just the first in a full line of Bernie flavors. We’re going all the way this time. And when Bernie’s in the White House and I become the Minister of Ice Cream— a pint in every freezer, a sundae in every bowl. https://t.co/4e9duS8JWv #BerniesBack #Bernie2020 #FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/faMH7zxsfn — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) August 2, 2019

One question that has to be asked right off the bat is this one:

If it’s like Sanders’ Medicare-for-All plan, it’ll be “free” but you’ll have to pay higher taxes to get it.

Socialist ice cream: There is one flavor.

You have to stand in line for hours for it.

It still tastes like mud. https://t.co/cMjrw9lObw — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) August 3, 2019

You have to share it with 20 other people. — Ryan 🇺🇸 (@ryanontheshore) August 3, 2019

It tastes like socialism. Promises everything you want and then leaves you broken and full of regret. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 3, 2019

Too nutty {and unaffordable} https://t.co/ahDKSelW4M — a proper gander ͡° ͡° (@thxUSA) August 3, 2019

It's twice the price and someone else gets to eat it? https://t.co/2gcdLjUAqW — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoShortLife) August 3, 2019

Millionaire socialist now comes with corporate sponsor. https://t.co/tS5cKtbLep — Will Leamon (@ewleamon) August 3, 2019

Capitalist celebrates a Socialist. Hmmm…. — Karl (@BMW_e38forever) August 3, 2019

Special, isn’t it?