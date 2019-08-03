Remember the Bernie Sanders-inspired flavor called “Bernie’s Yearning”? The Ben & Jerry’s founders are back this election cycle with a new flavor in honor of the senator they support who’s making yet another run for the Democrat nomination:

Bernie’s Back has a backbone in it and all the flavors need to be redistributed:

One question that has to be asked right off the bat is this one:

If it’s like Sanders’ Medicare-for-All plan, it’ll be “free” but you’ll have to pay higher taxes to get it.

Special, isn’t it?

