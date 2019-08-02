While President Trump’s rally in Cincinnati yesterday had CNN engaging in some “journalism” concerning what didn’t happen, a ThinkProgress reporter covering Trump conveyed what the president “believes” about Baltimore vs. Afghanistan:
Trump believes the homicide rate in Baltimore is higher than in all of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/4Jyos4kfdv
— Zack Ford (@ZackFord) August 1, 2019
In this case it appears that isn’t just something Trump “believes”:
How did google make so much money if it's barring people like Zack from using it's search engine?
— Abe Froman (@Abe_Froman_34) August 2, 2019
“Zach Ford doesn’t google before he tweets”
— WVU Pat Harris (@lyncofta) August 2, 2019
“Journalism” in the Trump era seems to have reporters clamoring to do real-time fact checks every time the president says something, but if it’s true the statement becomes merely something he “believes” — not that anybody’s expecting the Resistance media to admit Trump’s right about something.
It is. https://t.co/ekMuwAlZS2
— [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) August 2, 2019
It took me all of 10 seconds to look up the rates and do your job for you. Turns out, Trump is 100% correct.
Baltimore homicide rate: 51.4 / 100,000
Afghanistan homicide rate: 7.4 / 100,000
Delete your account.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 2, 2019
It is.
By a factor of 7:https://t.co/o0DeEuCQOj https://t.co/zAilf2nCOP
— … (@callmeMallas) August 2, 2019
This tweet is what happens when agenda is more important than truth.
— Joel Brown 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JoelBro43866365) August 2, 2019
Google before you tweet https://t.co/WX1ucd8oRr
— Greg B (@gregb94) August 2, 2019
The homicide rate in Baltimore *is* higher than Afghanistan. Much higher. https://t.co/KYem85S85t
— Douglas (@DougieFFC) August 2, 2019
Let the ratio begin. https://t.co/6c43dvkH48
— Baz Jones (@bazyjonesy) August 2, 2019
It’s an impressive one: