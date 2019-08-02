While President Trump’s rally in Cincinnati yesterday had CNN engaging in some “journalism” concerning what didn’t happen, a ThinkProgress reporter covering Trump conveyed what the president “believes” about Baltimore vs. Afghanistan:

In this case it appears that isn’t just something Trump “believes”:

“Journalism” in the Trump era seems to have reporters clamoring to do real-time fact checks every time the president says something, but if it’s true the statement becomes merely something he “believes” — not that anybody’s expecting the Resistance media to admit Trump’s right about something.

It’s an impressive one:

