While President Trump’s rally in Cincinnati yesterday had CNN engaging in some “journalism” concerning what didn’t happen, a ThinkProgress reporter covering Trump conveyed what the president “believes” about Baltimore vs. Afghanistan:

Trump believes the homicide rate in Baltimore is higher than in all of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/4Jyos4kfdv — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) August 1, 2019

In this case it appears that isn’t just something Trump “believes”:

How did google make so much money if it's barring people like Zack from using it's search engine? — Abe Froman (@Abe_Froman_34) August 2, 2019

“Zach Ford doesn’t google before he tweets” — WVU Pat Harris (@lyncofta) August 2, 2019

“Journalism” in the Trump era seems to have reporters clamoring to do real-time fact checks every time the president says something, but if it’s true the statement becomes merely something he “believes” — not that anybody’s expecting the Resistance media to admit Trump’s right about something.

It took me all of 10 seconds to look up the rates and do your job for you. Turns out, Trump is 100% correct. Baltimore homicide rate: 51.4 / 100,000

Afghanistan homicide rate: 7.4 / 100,000 Delete your account. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 2, 2019

This tweet is what happens when agenda is more important than truth. — Joel Brown 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JoelBro43866365) August 2, 2019

Google before you tweet https://t.co/WX1ucd8oRr — Greg B (@gregb94) August 2, 2019

The homicide rate in Baltimore *is* higher than Afghanistan. Much higher. https://t.co/KYem85S85t — Douglas (@DougieFFC) August 2, 2019

Let the ratio begin. https://t.co/6c43dvkH48 — Baz Jones (@bazyjonesy) August 2, 2019

