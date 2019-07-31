If you watched the Democrat debate last night — or if you watch the other ten candidates square off tonight — you heard (or will hear) many promoting Medicare for all, decriminalizing border crossings and so much more. But when it comes to what everyday Americans think about those issues, the Dems might have some problems. Here’s what MSNBC viewers saw in the wake of the debate:

Ouch!

Whoever ends up being the eventual Democrat nominee will definitely be softening his or her position on these and other issues. No wonder the Left wants to scrap the Electoral College.

