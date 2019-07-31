If you watched the Democrat debate last night — or if you watch the other ten candidates square off tonight — you heard (or will hear) many promoting Medicare for all, decriminalizing border crossings and so much more. But when it comes to what everyday Americans think about those issues, the Dems might have some problems. Here’s what MSNBC viewers saw in the wake of the debate:

Yikes! MSNBC polling guy dumps cold ice all over #DemDebate tonight. Decriminalizing border crossings, Medicare For All, healthcare for immigrants…ALL UNPOPULAR WITH VOTERS!! pic.twitter.com/Tgnhcnhccz — Nashville Tea Party (@NashvilleTea) July 31, 2019

Ouch!

MSNBC Poll: Only around 27% of Americans agree with Democrats on: ** Medicare for all (41%)

** Decriminalizing border crossings — Open Borders (27%)

** Free healthcare for illegals (33%)

** Reparations (27%) These are big winners among Democrat voters as you can see… — Questionabletrends (@QTrendsdotcom) July 31, 2019

Whoever ends up being the eventual Democrat nominee will definitely be softening his or her position on these and other issues. No wonder the Left wants to scrap the Electoral College.