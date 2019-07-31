About a month after James Comey was fired as FBI director, agents reportedly went to his house to collect memos Comey said he’d written that purportedly detailed conversations he had with President Trump. Judicial Watch detailed what’s in the documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit:

Heh. And apparently CNN wasn’t tipped off to that particular visit either.

