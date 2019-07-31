About a month after James Comey was fired as FBI director, agents reportedly went to his house to collect memos Comey said he’d written that purportedly detailed conversations he had with President Trump. Judicial Watch detailed what’s in the documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit:

BREAKING: JW received 6 pages of records from the FBI showing that a month after James Comey was fired by President Trump, FBI agents visited his home & collected “as evidence” 4 memos that allegedly detail conversations he had w/@realDonaldTrump (1/3).https://t.co/qWdEuJtZ5Q — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) July 31, 2019

The FBI docs also revealed that Comey recalled writing 2 other memos after conversations w/Trump that he claimed were “missing.” The FBI visit & interview took place the day before Comey admitted leaking the memos in testimony to Congress (2/3).https://t.co/qWdEuJtZ5Q — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) July 31, 2019

“These extraordinary FBI docs further confirm that James Comey should never have had FBI files on President Trump at his home & that the FBI failed to secure and protect these private and classified files,” stated Judicial Watch President @TomFitton (3/3).https://t.co/qWdEuJtZ5Q — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) July 31, 2019

Did they kick his door in a 4:00 AM ? Asking for a friend — Sig Garland (@stuckin_mud) July 31, 2019

Heh. And apparently CNN wasn’t tipped off to that particular visit either.