At last night’s Dem Debate on CNN, there were some questions about illegal immigration along with some of the candidates explaining their plans that would allow people in the U.S. illegally have access to “free” health care. David Hogg’s had just about enough of the word “illegal” being used to describe people who are in the country illegally:

It’s so ironic how many politicians’ ancestors came here through open borders, stole land, and killed indigenous people, and now call people that come to the United States the same way illegal. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 31, 2019

What an odd endorsement for closed borders 🤔 — Cliff Jones (@Cliffo_Jones) July 31, 2019

This is not a great argument for open borders. — ARK (@BeSeeingYou1967) July 31, 2019

The "indigenous" people had no borders. Try to learn about what you think before you speak https://t.co/ISMvuX4xjW — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) July 31, 2019

How did open borders work out for the indigenous people? https://t.co/K5fSQbct84 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 31, 2019

1) How many politicians does this apply to, exactly?

2) Migrants want to come here, steal land, and kill people?

3) When settlers came here it wasn’t the United States and there were no laws.

4) I’m still baffled as to how you got into Harvard, you historically illiterate dolt https://t.co/LBeyWx6iKl — Heather (@hboulware) July 31, 2019

Amazing that you dare criticize people's ancestors who came here through as "land stealers" instead of offering them free healthcare, free welfare, and a path to citizenship. 😄 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 31, 2019

So you’ve declined your acceptance to Harvard to make way for a disadvantaged Native American student right? — Colt Single Action (@ColtSgleAction) July 31, 2019

Is he admitting that immigrants who come here today are stealing land and killing natives? https://t.co/nI2MsFIAl7 — Gospel-Speak (@GospelSpeak) July 31, 2019

Someone learned about irony and Marxist revisionist history recently. https://t.co/BwqNStZp3W — Maximus Purview (@dphaw) July 31, 2019

It's also ironic how certain people lied about their race, took large salaries to "teach" at Harvard, and then run for President and demonize the cost of education and vow to use our money to "fix" it. — John💍💍💍💍💍💍Parshon (@JohnParshon) July 31, 2019

It didn’t take long for Hogg to have heard enough of that:

Way to go Harvard. — Rad (@radical1979) July 31, 2019

