After President Trump’s weekend tweets about Baltimore ignited a firestorm of criticism from Dems, past comments from Bernie Sanders began to surface:

Residents of Baltimore’s poorest boroughs have lifespans shorter than people living under dictatorship in North Korea. That is a disgrace. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 5, 2016

Bernie Sanders visited Rep. Elijah Cummings district in 2015. He was shocked by what he saw. "You would think that you were in a third world country," Sanders said. "We're talking about a community in which there are hundreds of buildings that are uninhabitable." pic.twitter.com/nqlCJS34RM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 28, 2019

“You would think you were in a third world country.”

This morning, President Trump reminded the Left about what Sanders has said:

Crazy Bernie Sanders recently equated the City of Baltimore to a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY! Based on that statement, I assume that Bernie must now be labeled a Racist, just as a Republican would if he used that term and standard! The fact is, Baltimore can be brought back, maybe…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Sanders didn’t take kindly to being quoted warmly and accurately, saying that his description of certain areas of Baltimore were caring, while Trump’s were racist, or something like that:

Trump's lies and racism never end. While I have been fighting to lift the people of Baltimore and elsewhere out of poverty with good paying jobs, housing and health care, he has been attacking workers and the poor. https://t.co/7N0K4GQgEO — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 29, 2019

Something wrong, Bernie?

when youre literally on camera and record calling baltimore a "third world country" and yet double down on trying to shame your political opposition for the saying similar things https://t.co/7AKSA1LuLV — dosbox (@dosbox) July 29, 2019

Projection on steroids!

What jobs have you provided for the citizens of Baltimore…much less "good paying" jobs?!? https://t.co/yGkEeGFQYw — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) July 29, 2019

That moment when your own words come back to bite you in the ass! https://t.co/9LryVD1rVC — David Naslund – US Patriot (@Legendary2o17) July 29, 2019

You said what you said. "Baltimore is like a third-world country." Defend it. https://t.co/ddcTKfnfIl — We hold these truths to be self-evident… (@BradH0101) July 29, 2019

Apparently he can’t or won’t.