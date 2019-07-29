Gavin Newsom, California governor and former mayor of San Francisco is claiming that President Trump is ruining a good economy he inherited from Obama (and for bonus points using a Vox article to do so):

Wait, didn’t Obama try and get Americans used to “the new normal” on the economy?

It seems like only yesterday that Obama made those kinds of claims.

Perhaps the governor should put his focus a little closer to home:

Newsom probably blames Trump for all that.

