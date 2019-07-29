Gavin Newsom, California governor and former mayor of San Francisco is claiming that President Trump is ruining a good economy he inherited from Obama (and for bonus points using a Vox article to do so):

Trump’s big talk of the strongest economy is all smoke and mirrors. The truth remains: He inherited a growing economy from Obama and is failing to preserve it. https://t.co/BoDc7JYH4a — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 28, 2019

Wait, didn’t Obama try and get Americans used to “the new normal” on the economy?

The same Obama that stated we should get used to a 1.5% GDP growth? — William (@LastWordWilliam) July 29, 2019

Yep just like all the manufacturers jobs never coming back. He was wrong about that and his policies were terrible! Not to mention Obamacare is a disaster! — John Giorgio Jones (@johnsav2001) July 29, 2019

BS.

Obama: "Those jobs of the past are just not going to come back." Trump didnt continue Obama's economic policies. If he had the economy wouldn't be as great as it is. https://t.co/kB7MxsRaS8 — Liberty ❤ Bella (@DreamWeaver61) July 29, 2019

It seems like only yesterday that Obama made those kinds of claims.

You're even more delusional than I thought. https://t.co/0eCilpawrR — Daily Planet (@Headlines4You) July 29, 2019

Nope.. Obama hijacked the economy and stole wealth from the free market for redistribution, crippling the economy. Any other assessment is just plain stupid. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) July 29, 2019

No Trump didn't inherit sh*t from Obama.

(Well actually he did inherit sh*t) What did you inherit from aunt Nancy?

California? https://t.co/qnVoBkeelM — Sassy Scarlett (@Southrngirl77) July 29, 2019

Perhaps the governor should put his focus a little closer to home:

Hard to see the economy's strength thru the homeless tent cities, heaps of garbage and human waste, that line the streets in Democrat run cities in California. — The Left Ruins Everything (@TheLeftRuins) July 29, 2019

You should focus on the rats, used needles, and human feces littering your state. https://t.co/muX7Nfk4BH — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) July 29, 2019

Newsom probably blames Trump for all that.