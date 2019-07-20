Former special counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify next Wednesday before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees. In spite of Mueller’s previous comments that any congressional testimony would be isolated to material already written about in his report, the anti-Trump Resistance has fresh hope (again), and as a result #MuellerIsComing is trending on Twitter:

This week Mueller will testify and say: 1. Trump committed numerous crimes

2. Trump’s team conspired with Russia

3. Trump obstructed justice

4. Trump should be indicted#MuellerIsComing — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 20, 2019

Trump’s freaking out, because he knows his impeachment trial is coming. He knows the Mueller Report is never going away. He knows he’s committed other crimes on top of obstruction and conspiring with Russia. He should resign then face trial. Retweet if you agree. #MuellerIsComing — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 20, 2019

When 45 says he has no plans to watch … he’s going to watch.#MuellerIsComing — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) July 20, 2019

And they’ve gotten help from the Hollywood chapter of the Resistance:

Here’s the Mueller Report summarized in only 5 minutes-RT! #MuellerIsComing pic.twitter.com/RPNrXDga7s — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 20, 2019

If you’re still on the fence about why we need an #ImpeachmentInquiryNow then watch this video. #MuellerIsComing pic.twitter.com/ZkjGtu1zgX — Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) July 20, 2019

How many times can they allow themselves to get sucked into another huge letdown? The number is countless, apparently.

LOLing at the dumbass libs leg-humping the #MuellerIsComing hashtag. How much nothingburger can you idiots eat? — SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 20, 2019

#MuellerIsComing, and… he's going to say the same thing he wrote in the report and all of y'all that had your hopes up the first time and had them crushed… will have them crushed once again. But on the bright side, you'll get to rage all over again on social media. pic.twitter.com/97GFt5UsFc — Floss Obama (@FlossObama) July 20, 2019

#MuellerIsComing to ask the dems a simple question, "Um, did you not see my report? I have nothing to add." — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 20, 2019

We’ll at least give the Resistance points for endurance.