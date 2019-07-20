Former special counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify next Wednesday before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees. In spite of Mueller’s previous comments that any congressional testimony would be isolated to material already written about in his report, the anti-Trump Resistance has fresh hope (again), and as a result #MuellerIsComing is trending on Twitter:

And they’ve gotten help from the Hollywood chapter of the Resistance:

How many times can they allow themselves to get sucked into another huge letdown? The number is countless, apparently.

We’ll at least give the Resistance points for endurance.

