We’re starting to think that maybe it’s just not Bernie’s year (again). Or maybe the audio tech is more of a Biden fan. You make the call:

Trending

Maybe that’s somebody’s way of telling the country that if Bernie’s elected and implements his grand socialist visions, Americans will be a lot like that sound system: Not working.

It unfolded perfectly.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBernie Sanders