We’re starting to think that maybe it’s just not Bernie’s year (again). Or maybe the audio tech is more of a Biden fan. You make the call:
tfw you’re building up to make a big point and the audio drops at the worst moment pic.twitter.com/uxjjuABH83
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 17, 2019
Maybe that’s somebody’s way of telling the country that if Bernie’s elected and implements his grand socialist visions, Americans will be a lot like that sound system: Not working.
Perfect timing.
Bernie Sanders: “Today we announce loudly and clearly [silence].” https://t.co/yXOn0KS23C
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2019
It unfolded perfectly.