We’re starting to think that maybe it’s just not Bernie’s year (again). Or maybe the audio tech is more of a Biden fan. You make the call:

tfw you’re building up to make a big point and the audio drops at the worst moment pic.twitter.com/uxjjuABH83 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 17, 2019

Maybe that’s somebody’s way of telling the country that if Bernie’s elected and implements his grand socialist visions, Americans will be a lot like that sound system: Not working.

Perfect timing. Bernie Sanders: “Today we announce loudly and clearly [silence].” https://t.co/yXOn0KS23C — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2019

It unfolded perfectly.