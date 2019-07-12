Has Joe Biden won over Al Sharpton when it comes to getting his support for the 2020 Democrat nomination? That remains to be seen, but Sharpton did defend Biden on MSNBC this morning, all while overheating the psychological projection detector:

'Trump won playing the race card,but he also played that he was going to undo everything Obama did…Well, undoing Obama is undoing Obama-Biden. So a lot of African-Americans are saying this is my vote to say I am with Obama-Biden & the things Trump was trying to undo'-@TheRevAl pic.twitter.com/O8QNe4VXnt — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 12, 2019

Al Sharpton: Donald Trump Won "Playing The Race Card"https://t.co/rGt18z3oFq — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) July 12, 2019

Holy cow, there’s a record amount of self-unawareness in that clip!

Al Sharpton says someone else won playing the race card. 🤔Sharpton the inventor of the race card. 😂😂😂 — Jami (@Jami47200916) July 12, 2019

What ? Say that again.. did sharpton just say what I think he said, the ultimate race card playing racist is calling someone out for using the race card , morning joe has no credibility putting this clown on television… — a.m. matos (@alfredomeirele3) July 12, 2019

He never a HAS played the "race card". You're just lying disingenuous hacks.

He DID run on undoing the disastrous last 8 years…& has done remarkably well. But its interesting how they did whatever they wanted by fiat or EO w/o approval but undoing the same way is a problem — Wood (@MSWoodall) July 12, 2019

Thank god Obama or Al Sharpton never played the race card on anything. — Knowledge is a tricky thing (@hairtoday67) July 12, 2019

Right? And let’s not forget Joe Biden’s infamous warning about Mitt Romney:

But sure, Trump’s the one playing the race card. *Eye roll*

One final question:

I wonder how much this cost the Biden campaign? Because Sharpton is absolutely always for sale, or at least rent. https://t.co/uGCOQjeTel — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 12, 2019

Time will tell.