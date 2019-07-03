Many Democrat candidates for president have called for things like decriminalizing border crossings and eliminating border detention facilities, all while claiming that’s not the same thing as calling for open borders. Jeh Johnson, DHS secretary during a portion of Barack Obama’s presidency, said out loud what the Dems try to deny:

Obama-era DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson on some 2020 Democrats' proposals to decriminalize migration: "That is tantamount to declaring publicly that we have open borders."https://t.co/omU9xRL82y — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 3, 2019

Not only did Johnson say the Dems are calling for open borders, but that it’s “unwise” and unpopular (which is why the Dems don’t want to admit their true intentions):

“That is tantamount to declaring publicly that we have open borders,” said Jeh Johnson, who ran the Department of Homeland Security during President Barack Obama’s second term. “That is unworkable, unwise and does not have the support of a majority of American people or the Congress, and if we had such a policy, instead of 100,000 apprehensions a month, it will be multiples of that.”

In other words, desired Democrat policies would be a disaster:

Many of the elements of the 2020 Dem immigration platform are actually impossible to put into practice without sending the country into a borderless chaos. https://t.co/6IjLDgJixr — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 3, 2019

For example, eliminating detention centers: so what happens next? Illegal immigrants simply released into general population? We can all imagine what this might do to migration flows. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 3, 2019

There is no plan. And that should scare you. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 3, 2019

