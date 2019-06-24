California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been helping illegal aliens prepare for a possible “immigration emergency” as it pertains to ICE, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost any focus on climate change.

Climate change will create the most dramatic social and economic transformations we’ve seen in our lifetimes. We need to get serious on the future of our country and how we preserve our planet.https://t.co/gAuHQIF3eZ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 23, 2019

Anybody else want the California governor and former San Francisco mayor to lead the “clean up the planet” effort?

Gavin clean up your own state! https://t.co/xGkCtHuPND — Jina McConnell (@McConnellJina) June 23, 2019

As they say, “charity starts at home,” as should any clean-up effort.

San Francisco. Something in this pic will get you a citation. Can you name it? pic.twitter.com/1p15WF7xSX — Some Call Me…Tim (@ssnbattlechop) June 24, 2019

"Oh my God, it's a plastic straw. Run!!!" — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 24, 2019

They do have their priorities!