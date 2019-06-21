There are reports this morning that President Trump had approved military strikes against Iran but called them off at the last minute. All that, plus the Trump administration pulling out of the Iran Deal, left former deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes in an extra self-unaware mood:

Maybe Trump should have just sent over another pallet of cash.

Rhodes continued:

“Constitutional norms”? Quite the concern coming from somebody who worked for President Pen & Phone.

As for Iran, Rhodes once again needs to take a seat.

But at least Rhodes helped prove a point with his concern about “diplomatic agreements,” though not the one he wanted:

Bingo. One final question:

God only knows.

