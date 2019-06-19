As we told you earlier, President Trump’s 2020 kickoff rally in Orlando last night had Dem Rep. David Cicilline going full “Marcia! Marcia! Marcia!” in response.

Trump’s rally also caused Cicilline to long for a time when a Democrat was in the White House and the media was in the midst of a replenishing hibernation, and he wondered who else felt the same:

All together now: Guess what happened next:

It’s backfiring just a bit!

Probably not, but get them he did:

Yep, Cicilline walked himself right into this one.

That escalated quickly:

Thanks for asking, congressman!

