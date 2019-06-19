As we told you earlier, President Trump’s 2020 kickoff rally in Orlando last night had Dem Rep. David Cicilline going full “Marcia! Marcia! Marcia!” in response.

Trump’s rally also caused Cicilline to long for a time when a Democrat was in the White House and the media was in the midst of a replenishing hibernation, and he wondered who else felt the same:

Anyone else miss having a President who didn’t just yell about stuff he doesn’t like for hours on end? pic.twitter.com/O8SjMHrC3I — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 19, 2019

All together now: Guess what happened next:

This tweet went so well 😂😂 https://t.co/tj1oux7FVS — Cruel Sun ☝🏾☀️ (@OutlawRobin92) June 19, 2019

It’s backfiring just a bit!

I wonder if he expected the replies he's getting? https://t.co/H8XRh9agGs — Colonel Texas Outlaw (@col_potter94) June 19, 2019

Probably not, but get them he did:

I miss my doctor. https://t.co/5vhSTzii7T — Not Not s// / tt (@mdrache) June 19, 2019

I think people miss their doctor and their plan more. — DJT 🇺🇸 (@camjohn_) June 19, 2019

I miss my doctor😂 — HarleyGirl (@HarleyG66514942) June 19, 2019

Yep, Cicilline walked himself right into this one.

If you like your ex president you can keep liking your ex president. Your doctor, not so much. You can quote me on that. — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 19, 2019

I actually really miss being told I didn’t build that. https://t.co/r9LUUChGjI — The Me (@18_4_LIFE) June 19, 2019

Hmmmm. Following the Trevon Martin case, I remember Obama scolding America for 90 minutes, WITHOUT A TELEPROMPTER, for how racist we are. https://t.co/RxXv7scso2 — lisa (@NotoriousLRC) June 19, 2019

That escalated quickly:

Not at all! — Su Snell (@susnelling) June 19, 2019

NOPE — Robby G (@RobbyCano) June 19, 2019

Hell no — eric onley (@ericonley1) June 19, 2019

No, he just blamed everything on the previous administration — Christopher J. Gary (@ChristopherGary) June 19, 2019

I don't miss Mr. I Me My You Can Keep Your Doctor You Can Keep Your Plan Your Costs Will Go Down Iranian collaborator. Nope, don't miss him at all. — No Guac For You ! (@CapCube) June 19, 2019

Not one bit — Brian Rose (@BRose870) June 19, 2019

