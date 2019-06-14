As you may remember, there was a walkout of Vox Media writers recently over a contract dispute. Vox Media Union tweeted today that the matter has been settled. Here are just a few of the many details offered:

Fantastic news: @vox_union has overwhelmingly voted to ratify our first CBA with @voxmediainc! 🎉 We’re thrilled, and strongly believe this contract is a big step toward creating an even better workplace — here are some of the highlights! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hzYIOdAYrY — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) June 14, 2019

Under our contract, the minimum starting salary for a salaried @vox_union member is $56K! We also secured solid, guaranteed annual raises for our unit members, including increases that will be retroactive to last July. 💰💰 — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) June 14, 2019

Beyond our $56K floor, there will be minimum wage scales by job category to increase transparency around pay and promotions. — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) June 14, 2019

We secured company-provided health benefits for part-time employees who work 20 or more hours a week — a major win for our numerous PT employees, who contribute so much to the company. — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) June 14, 2019

We won 16 weeks of PAID parental leave for full-timers — regardless of gender — as well as 4 weeks of paid time off to care for an ill immediate family member. These are major quality-of-life issues, and will go a long way toward improving the lives of our unit members. — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) June 14, 2019

Digital media is a scary, turbulent industry — which is why we fought to secure 11 weeks *minimum* of severance for laid-off employees, plus paid COBRA for the term of the severance and recall rights if an identical job opens up within six months of a layoff. — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) June 14, 2019

We will now have access to recuperation time when we work unusually long hours, for unusually long stretches, or when we travel on our regular days off for work. — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) June 14, 2019

The Vox Media Union won some applause for the new contract:

This contract has EVERYTHING:

* $56,000 minimum salary ($53k for overtime-eligible)

* 11 weeks minimum severance

* 16 weeks parental leave, regardless of gender or tenure

* A Rooney Rule to promote diverse hiring

* Health benefits for part-timershttps://t.co/Eg1rX58zMO pic.twitter.com/WPblRmpa8k — Dylan Matthews (@dylanmatt) June 14, 2019

Others congratulated them:

we love you @vox_union!!! 😍✊ — BuzzFeed News Union ✊ (@bfnewsunion) June 14, 2019

There’s a lot in this contract, but a $53/56k floor for employees is *quite* a thing. Congrats, @vox_union! https://t.co/EoO8AVwZFj — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) June 14, 2019

This is a good contract. https://t.co/6cx6WRi1zr — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) June 14, 2019

this is such a strong contract and — in an industry where companies love to talk about their "competitive" wages and benefits — raises the bar for any media employer who wants to claim they're making a good offer to their employees. i'm so impressed by the @vox_union!!! https://t.co/K1Tv062oT6 — Rachel Sanders (@rachelysanders) June 14, 2019

This looks awesome. Bravo https://t.co/UNpm3myVE3 — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) June 14, 2019

On the surface that might seem dandy, but what could possibly go wrong?

How long before Vox goes out of business now because of this? — The Mojave Desert Potato King (@_R_V_B_) June 14, 2019

Not to take a “glass is half empty” view of all this, but haven’t we seen these kinds of progressive initiatives backfire badly before?

'Salaried employee' … you get that just means they'll do a whole lot more sub-contracting now, right? But hey, way to go. 🙂 https://t.co/bqi01jwzHY — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 14, 2019

And insurance benefits for anybody working a minimum of 20 hours per week? We’ve seen how businesses adjust to things like that as well:

Vox employees confused why so many of them are only getting 19 hours each week. Heh. https://t.co/CaNFlG5zmr — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 14, 2019

It’s not like these situations haven’t happened previously — there is no shortage of examples.

Welcome to the media's version of "self checkout" https://t.co/eKamxAfXcI — Sarah's Ex-Boyfriend 👍👌🤘👋🖕 (@TLarsen2) June 14, 2019

Are “hot take kiosks” on the way?

Congrats! I give Vox 18 months to bankruptcy https://t.co/xQMyuuSdqg — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 14, 2019

Not everybody broke out the tiny violins for the need for “recovery time” for writers.

“Recuperation time when employees work unusually long hours” You soft ass bitchmade little nerf balls. My God. Men are working 12 hour shifts on rigs right now to keep your lights and a/c on. They’ll do it for weeks at a time, through holidays, whatever it takes. https://t.co/7SZ5z8KgfI — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 14, 2019

Well, there it is.