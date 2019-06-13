The Office of Special Counsel issued a press release today in which they recommended that President Trump fire Kellyanne Conway for Hatch Act violations that were alleged in the memo:

U.S. Office of Special Counsel finds Kellyanne Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act: "Given that Ms. Conway is a repeat offender and has shown disregard for the law, OSC recommends that she be removed from federal service.” https://t.co/97JW3IKhMW pic.twitter.com/yF4a6t6c9Y — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) June 13, 2019

One important thing to remember:

(whispers: this isn't Mueller's office) — Dan Berman (@DHBerman) June 13, 2019

In response, the White House basically told the OSC to shove it:

White House response per press pool: “The Office of Special Counsel’s unprecedented actions against Kellyanne Conway are deeply flawed and violate her constitutional rights to free speech and due process…" — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) June 13, 2019

New: White House rejects OSC's recommendation that Trump fire Kellyanne Conway over Hatch Act violations, saying their findings are "deeply flawed and violate her constitutional rights to free speech and due process" https://t.co/icghj1ZXNj pic.twitter.com/IPNvdKGzTH — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 13, 2019

WH statement also critical of @US_OSC for "unclear and unevenly applied rules." Says they have "a chilling effect on free speech for all federal employees." Says OSC should act "in a fair, impartial, non-political manner, and not misinterpret or weaponize the Hatch Act.” — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 13, 2019

Wow, that escalated quickly.