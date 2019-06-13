The Office of Special Counsel issued a press release today in which they recommended that President Trump fire Kellyanne Conway for Hatch Act violations that were alleged in the memo:

Trending

One important thing to remember:

In response, the White House basically told the OSC to shove it:

Wow, that escalated quickly.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpKellyanne ConwayOffice of Special Counsel