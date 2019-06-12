As we told you earlier, a Vox writer, along with Joy Reid and “Ellen” producer Andy Lassner, attempted to dunk on President Trump’s discussion of tractors and Internet access. The problem was that Trump wasn’t wrong, not that they’ll ever admit it.

Will those same people start a pile-on of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden for what he said today?

Joe’s campaign is off to a very Biden-like start:

Maybe somebody should declare them a constitutional right and as such should be provided “free.” At least until they’re banned under the Green New Deal.

Oh, Joe.

