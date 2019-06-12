As we told you earlier, a Vox writer, along with Joy Reid and “Ellen” producer Andy Lassner, attempted to dunk on President Trump’s discussion of tractors and Internet access. The problem was that Trump wasn’t wrong, not that they’ll ever admit it.

Will those same people start a pile-on of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden for what he said today?

Just put Biden back in dry dock until the debates. #G5 pic.twitter.com/7KYxeTOsJu — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) June 12, 2019

Joe’s campaign is off to a very Biden-like start:

G5? Isn't that a Gulfstream? — David B. Evans (@DavidBEvans9) June 12, 2019

"Now he wants to give G5 to every American, but he doesn't even explain how we can afford 350 million jets!" — Owen Barcala (@obarcala) June 12, 2019

Maybe somebody should declare them a constitutional right and as such should be provided “free.” At least until they’re banned under the Green New Deal.

G5, playa! Slow Joe thinks he’s in Tropic Thunder. pic.twitter.com/AvVH18PER6 — Bert Gorllewin (@_Bert_G_) June 12, 2019

Oh, Joe.