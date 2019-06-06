House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was among the U.S. delegation in Normandy, France on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and during her interview with NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, the Trump-era “journalism” was apparent:

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell to Pelosi at Normandy: 'America is Less Respected in Europe' Now Than at Any Time Since WWII https://t.co/xzmGaYB9iP — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 6, 2019

Via Mediaite, Mitchell couldn’t serve up a question for Pelosi without some of the requisite editorializing that’s so much more common these past two and a half years:

“I was here when Ronald Reagan was here in 1984. For all the disagreements over how to handle missile deployments, there were a lot of tensions then. We didn’t have the divisions with Europe that we have now. America is less respected in Europe than at any time in post-war history,” Mitchell said. “Let’s throw on the positive possibilities. I think every one should re-read Ronald Reagan’s speech of that day. It’s beautiful. It talks about the importance of alliances and working together,” Pelosi responded.

And that sparked a good question:

Which one is the politician and which one is the “journalist?” — Donny Baseball (@clubhouselawyer) June 6, 2019

It sure can be hard to tell sometimes.

It's pretty bad when the journalist is saying the thing that the politician would be expected to say. https://t.co/gA52IIY7e8 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 6, 2019

Andrea Mitchell is an embarrassment, even Pelosi wouldn’t go along with her hack interview.https://t.co/SKanU0W8R0 — DLass (@Wwlasss) June 6, 2019

The Democrat-Media complex. — Buman (@LeonardMichaud1) June 6, 2019

That’s not an uncommon reaction to the MSM.