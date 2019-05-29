Speaking at an event today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked about Robert Mueller’s statement earlier in the day.

Pelosi, as she’s indicated previously, doesn’t seem quite as eager to dive headfirst into the shallow pool of impeachment:

By “results,” could Pelosi mean not helping guarantee Trump a 2nd term by pursuing impeachment?

Does Pelosi think impeachment would backfire on Dems next year? She doesn’t seem to want to go there:

Pelosi’s comments are definitely NOT going to sit well with the anti-Trump Resistance:

Pass the popcorn.

