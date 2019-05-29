Speaking at an event today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked about Robert Mueller’s statement earlier in the day.

RIGHT NOW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a discussion at Commonwealth Club of California. She speaks on Mueller's statement.https://t.co/pgJDJ15UlK pic.twitter.com/n5NgtiQbBT — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) May 29, 2019

Pelosi, as she’s indicated previously, doesn’t seem quite as eager to dive headfirst into the shallow pool of impeachment:

Pelosi downplays how many House Democrats are pushing for impeachment — says it's only 35 or 38, out of the whole caucus. — Anna Edgerton (@annaedge4) May 29, 2019

“Many constituents want to impeach the president but we have to do what is right and what gets results” @SpeakerPelosi now — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 29, 2019

By “results,” could Pelosi mean not helping guarantee Trump a 2nd term by pursuing impeachment?

Pelosi: "The case has to be very compelling." — Ben Siegel (@benyc) May 29, 2019

Does Pelosi think impeachment would backfire on Dems next year? She doesn’t seem to want to go there:

“Where this will lead us, we shall see- nothing is off the table.” @SpeakerPelosi responds to Special Counsel’s remarks, calls Mueller’s investigation “valuable” and slams Justice Dept. for its response that POTUS is “above the law.” Dances around word impeachment. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/CXTWPOtfsz — Sam Brock (@SamNBCBayArea) May 29, 2019

Nancy Pelosi is still trying to slow-walk impeachment hearings pic.twitter.com/JHesQbR7Lm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 29, 2019

Pelosi’s comments are definitely NOT going to sit well with the anti-Trump Resistance:

So disappointing. — Mirjana (@sangwij) May 29, 2019

Muller – We have a video of Trump kicking a baby while colluding with Russia. Pelosi – I'm disappointed, but it's almost the weekend so we can't start impeachment proceedings now. — Charles Evans (@banditref) May 29, 2019

Pelosi and Schumer are acting like if they use the word “impeachment” they will melt. https://t.co/cPZL2AuYY2 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 29, 2019

Call Nancy Pelosi and leave a voicemail in support of beginning impeachment hearings 👇🏻 took me 30 seconds. 202 225 4965 option 1 — Scarlett “WonderWarren HasAPlan” Rabe (@scarlettrabe) May 29, 2019

What infuriates me about this is that those "200 out of 238" who haven't stated that impeachment should occur now are likely deferring to Pelosi. — KorGhee 🐾 (@KorGhee) May 29, 2019

Lame, impotent and weak. — Elizabeth Woodville (@ElizabethWoodv2) May 29, 2019

Nancy Pelosi needs to go — Jo Mandu (@jomanduu) May 29, 2019

Pass the popcorn.