Hillary Clinton delivered the commencement speech at Hunter College in New York City today:

HAPPENING NOW: Hillary Clinton speaks at Hunter College commencement ceremony. https://t.co/pngXHC8lHK — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 29, 2019

And it wouldn’t have been a Hillary speech without kicking off the self-referential “humor” immediately:

“Madam President — that has a nice ring to it,” Hillary Clinton says addressing @HunterPresident Jennifer Raab in her commencement speech in New York City pic.twitter.com/FX0l42yi7c — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 29, 2019

And she was rolling:

.@HillaryClinton also shouts out last years commencement speaker @vindiesel, "we're going to star in a movie together, The Fast and the Still Really Furious." #HunterGrad — Opal Vadhan (@OpalVadhan) May 29, 2019

She’s still got writers, y’all!

Clinton continued:

“Instead of standing up against bigotry and white supremacy, this administration has too often worked to tear down civil rights.”—@HillaryClinton, speaking now at #HunterGrad in New York. — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) May 29, 2019

If anything, the grads will be inspired to go into the world and oppose President Trump:

Hillary Clinton slams the Trump administration for its “complete refusal to condemn a foreign power who attacked our democracy.” “There may not be tanks in our streets, but make no mistake we are witnessing an assault on the rule of law” pic.twitter.com/pwXM4iDf6c — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 29, 2019

A bold accusation coming from the BleachBit candidate whose staff smashed cell phones with a hammer. But wait, there’s more:

“It wasn’t even a close call, the video is sexist trash,” Hillary Clinton says, criticizing Facebook for refusing to take down a fake video of Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/wBD2UWREmC — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 29, 2019

“Sexist trash” is pretty strong language from the wife of Bill Clinton who defended him fiercely in the 90s by helping control “bimbo eruptions.”

The graduation festivities continued:

“How many more children are suffering right now?,” @HillaryClinton, talking about the 10-year-old girl from El Salvador who died in U.S. custody. “Our government is tearing children from the arms of their parents at the border.” pic.twitter.com/iEfmn4ezLk — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) May 29, 2019

Now do Planned Parenthood, Hil.

But then she moved on to Wednesday’s Mueller statement:

.@HillaryClinton on today’s Robert Mueller statement re: Russia probe: “That allegation deserves the attention of every American, but what we’ve seen from the administration is the complete refusal to condemn a foreign power who attacked our democracy.” #huntergrad pic.twitter.com/NTyKQmnjaW — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) May 29, 2019

Says the woman who handed them a re-set button in 2009. That was something else…

But anyway, it’s nice to see that Hillary’s managed to move past the 2016 election. *Eye roll*