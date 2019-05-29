In response to abortion laws being passed in certain states, Planned Parenthood, led by that group’s president, have been warning about a SCOTUS challenge to Roe v. Wade and using a certain talking point:

Is that so?

Trending

Planned Parenthood’s spin was too much for even the Washington Post:

Another Dem talking point bites the dust.

Miracles do happen!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionDr. Leana WenPlanned ParenthoodWashington Post