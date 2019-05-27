In the last few months, we’ve heard all sorts of predictions from Democrats about the fate of humanity because of man-made climate change. The direst gives the world less than 12 years to do something, but CNN never misses an opportunity to pass along any “study” that helps forward the Left’s “we’re all gonna die unless…” narrative:

“Could” and “if” both appearing in the same sentence is special.

Bingo.

Trending

It’s getting old, but they don’t seem tired of performing it.

Hey, you can’t argue with that “science”!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeCNNglobal warming