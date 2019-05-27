In the last few months, we’ve heard all sorts of predictions from Democrats about the fate of humanity because of man-made climate change. The direst gives the world less than 12 years to do something, but CNN never misses an opportunity to pass along any “study” that helps forward the Left’s “we’re all gonna die unless…” narrative:

Global sea levels could rise more than 6.6 feet by the end of this century if emissions continue unchecked, swamping major cities such as New York and Shanghai and displacing up to 187 million people, a new study warns https://t.co/iM8fCuTm5B — CNN (@CNN) May 27, 2019

“Could” and “if” both appearing in the same sentence is special.

“By the end of this century…” — a prediction so far out into the future that it cannot be tested, much less falsified if it is actually false. This is pretty much exactly how junk science works. https://t.co/2YCR7cFrHo — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 27, 2019

Bingo.

Have any climate models ever accurately predicted the current climate? https://t.co/9k4Ujs3E4q — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) May 27, 2019

Bla, bla, bla. Same old tired song and dance. — Jeff Westbrook (@rjeff74) May 27, 2019

It’s getting old, but they don’t seem tired of performing it.

This is a ridiculous-on-its face prediction. https://t.co/SaH71AxeG2 — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 27, 2019

"this might happen if that happens …" is the epitome of 'Fake News" and 'studies' that show 'it could be even worse than previous predictions that were shown to be grossly overstated' have zero credibility. who funds these studies? and why? I don't see the probative value https://t.co/Dw6anOJwXK — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) May 27, 2019

Oh we're back to claiming the sea is rising some astronomical rate…ok pic.twitter.com/qGV85Rwqa4 — dazed and confused (@HalDoherty) May 27, 2019

Shut down CNN, the biggest source of hot air AKA "Global warming" in the World. Problem solved https://t.co/wDStnp1NdL — The Stupendous Yappi 🇺🇸🇨🇴🏁🏒🥅🥊🚨👍 (@NASCARNAC) May 27, 2019

Hey, you can’t argue with that “science”!