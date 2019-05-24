One of the couple dozen candidates for the Democrats’ 2020 nomination is Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Politico teased a new story with the following question:

How did Bernie Sanders amass three houses and a net worth approaching at least $2 million? https://t.co/113G31TN1c — POLITICO (@politico) May 24, 2019

There were many who didn’t like that question being directed at Bernie:

This is the most insipid article of the week. — No Blood for Oil (@waitwhywhen) May 24, 2019

By working his entire adult life.

Now ask me about, let’s say, Hillary Clinton’s $112 million net worth. https://t.co/gZGCdeK7ZH — Amir (@AmirAminiMD) May 24, 2019

Nancy Pelosi "amassed" $100 million while in office but sure, let's go after the barely-a-millionaire guy who's actually trying to fix wealth inequality. https://t.co/iXRrZzSISb — Gentleman Aejon Snowgaryen (@jvgraz) May 24, 2019

How did @politico amass so many hit pieces on @BernieSanders and why? https://t.co/TFVO0kRcxz — Natalie Holme Elsberg (@NatalieElsberg) May 24, 2019

After a long career in public service fighting for the people, he ran for President, inspired a mass movement, and wrote a best selling book. I commend him for always standing up for what’s right and I’m happy he’s wealthy. He earned it. — Fishbones (@Fishbones2017) May 24, 2019

Another hit piece who’s purpose is what exactly? — Susan B. Haskell 🐴 (@SusanBHaskell) May 24, 2019

But others looked to actually answer the question:

It wasn't with socialism, I can guarantee that. https://t.co/veXJgaOfGG — RBe (@RBPundit) May 24, 2019

By campaigning on the evils of wealth accumulation and getting gullible idiots to believe him https://t.co/hH9SjqWYnQ — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) May 24, 2019

Hint: not with the Socialism he wants the rest of to live under https://t.co/lzg2QPS6tl — (((Dorothy Reed))) (@daisyroisin) May 24, 2019

I can tell you that Bernie Sanders the politician would be very angry with Bernie Sanders the American. https://t.co/TM8M8HsaWS — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 24, 2019

Thanks for helping settle all that, Politico!