One of the couple dozen candidates for the Democrats’ 2020 nomination is Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Politico teased a new story with the following question:
How did Bernie Sanders amass three houses and a net worth approaching at least $2 million? https://t.co/113G31TN1c
— POLITICO (@politico) May 24, 2019
There were many who didn’t like that question being directed at Bernie:
This is the most insipid article of the week.
— No Blood for Oil (@waitwhywhen) May 24, 2019
By working his entire adult life.
Now ask me about, let’s say, Hillary Clinton’s $112 million net worth. https://t.co/gZGCdeK7ZH
— Amir (@AmirAminiMD) May 24, 2019
Nancy Pelosi "amassed" $100 million while in office but sure, let's go after the barely-a-millionaire guy who's actually trying to fix wealth inequality. https://t.co/iXRrZzSISb
— Gentleman Aejon Snowgaryen (@jvgraz) May 24, 2019
How did @politico amass so many hit pieces on @BernieSanders and why? https://t.co/TFVO0kRcxz
— Natalie Holme Elsberg (@NatalieElsberg) May 24, 2019
After a long career in public service fighting for the people, he ran for President, inspired a mass movement, and wrote a best selling book. I commend him for always standing up for what’s right and I’m happy he’s wealthy. He earned it.
— Fishbones (@Fishbones2017) May 24, 2019
Another hit piece who’s purpose is what exactly?
— Susan B. Haskell 🐴 (@SusanBHaskell) May 24, 2019
But others looked to actually answer the question:
It wasn't with socialism, I can guarantee that. https://t.co/veXJgaOfGG
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 24, 2019
By campaigning on the evils of wealth accumulation and getting gullible idiots to believe him https://t.co/hH9SjqWYnQ
— Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) May 24, 2019
Hint: not with the Socialism he wants the rest of to live under https://t.co/lzg2QPS6tl
— (((Dorothy Reed))) (@daisyroisin) May 24, 2019
Spoiler: Not socialism https://t.co/KsLAOpe7OC
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) May 24, 2019
I can tell you that Bernie Sanders the politician would be very angry with Bernie Sanders the American. https://t.co/TM8M8HsaWS
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 24, 2019
Thanks for helping settle all that, Politico!