The problem of homelessness is out of control in many areas of California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said he plans to do something about it:

Gov. Gavin Newsom called growing homelessness in California a national disgrace as he announced that he is launching a task force to find solutions. https://t.co/o7XIWNHWzl pic.twitter.com/H6CMInF0VK — Ventura County Star (@vcstar) May 21, 2019

A “national disgrace”? Who wants to tell him?

No, it is a disgrace of Democratic governance. I’ve lived here all my life, and the transformation of California’s major cities into sprawling skid rows has been obvious. Talk to the police, who have been hamstrung; talk to the neighborhood associations, who have been stymied. https://t.co/dLFawHsS8p — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 22, 2019

It’s a disgrace caused by years of progressive one party rule. Always remember these people think they are smarter than you & want to rule you too. https://t.co/9JifmbNp1S — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 22, 2019

Um, no. This is your disgrace, not a “national” one, Governor. https://t.co/9G0opxhOfS — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 22, 2019

What are the odds this “task force” will end up somehow blaming Trump and demanding federal dollars to address it?

Typical democrat solution – form a committee! https://t.co/3rML7rmw9b — Janie Johnson (@jjauthor) May 22, 2019

Thank God there's a task force on the case. https://t.co/JllPK44YTi — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 22, 2019

They’re from the government and they’re here to “help” solve problems they created!

A Government Task Force? Well, I guess we can consider the problem solved then. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) May 22, 2019

“It’s not my fault. In a way, it’s really everyone’s fault. I’m gonna look into it.” https://t.co/K4yphfzIJ9 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 22, 2019

The near total lack of self-awareness, illustrated. https://t.co/bwPXF94VJF — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 22, 2019

Just as with our high gas prices, Governor HairGel's "investigations" will never find the true source: government interference in marketplaces that leads to higher costs and restricted supply. He just wants scapegoats, instead. 🐐 https://t.co/ToA8gSlsjf — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) May 22, 2019

It’s a California disgrace. Keep raising those taxes though. — Stephen P. Brennan (@StephenPBrenna1) May 22, 2019

This is how failed Govt works: they cause a problem by meddling, then ‘boldly’ say “I’m gonna fix it by forming a committee.” No, you need to open free markets. https://t.co/r0x2RXS2qA — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) May 22, 2019

Parent: You haven’t cleaned your room in a year. There are spilled soda bottles all over the carpet and empty Cheeto bags under the bed. 13 year old: Tell me about it. It’s a national disgrace! https://t.co/0aeXCi6nn0 — Marbukh (@AJ_Marb) May 22, 2019

-Makes promises to the ppl of CA when asking to be their governor.

-Things he said he would fix, get worse.

-"Lets create a task force to find solutions!' Legit liberal policies at work https://t.co/Ptl2pF2s6e — Marty1364 (@nysportsfan1364) May 22, 2019

Sounds like a Local Disgrace, to me. — George Kaplan (@En_vis_age) May 22, 2019

National disgrace, NO, state and local, YES. — max townsend (@MaxCajun) May 22, 2019

And what will happen after the progressive attempt to solve a problem created by progressivism backfires? Iowahawk has his finger on the pulse of California Democrat politics:

And, if necessary, a task force on that task forcehttps://t.co/0tsjglDoSr — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 22, 2019

And so on.