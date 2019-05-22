The problem of homelessness is out of control in many areas of California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said he plans to do something about it:

A “national disgrace”? Who wants to tell him?

What are the odds this “task force” will end up somehow blaming Trump and demanding federal dollars to address it?

They’re from the government and they’re here to “help” solve problems they created!

And what will happen after the progressive attempt to solve a problem created by progressivism backfires? Iowahawk has his finger on the pulse of California Democrat politics:

And so on.

