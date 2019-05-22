Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson had an exchange during a congressional hearing that Rep. Ilhan Omar attempted to mock:

CLIP: Complete exchange between Rep. Pressley and Secretary Carson.@SecretaryCarson: "Reclaiming my time."@RepPressley: "You don't get to do that." Carson: "Oh."@RepMaxineWaters: "The time belongs to the gentle lady." pic.twitter.com/HFlS749tji — CSPAN (@cspan) May 21, 2019

Not sure he was fully awake, maybe he meant to reclaim his time back to sleep. https://t.co/t25Pta8bVY — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 22, 2019

Carson used Omar’s snark to make several points in response:

Since you brought it up… I know what it's like to actually be sleepy, especially after 18-hour surgeries and operating on babies in the womb. I hope @IlhanMN knows I care about all people, even those she doesn't recognize as having a right to life. https://t.co/BRl3ibSKM3 — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 22, 2019

Well, there it is!

Carson was named by CNN & TIME magazine as one of the nation's 20 foremost physicians & scientists, & was selected by Library of Congress as one of 89 "Living Legends" on its 200th anniversary. In 08, he was bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award. — #FannieGate (@Fanniegate101) May 22, 2019