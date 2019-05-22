Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson had an exchange during a congressional hearing that Rep. Ilhan Omar attempted to mock:
CLIP: Complete exchange between Rep. Pressley and Secretary Carson.@SecretaryCarson: "Reclaiming my time."@RepPressley: "You don't get to do that."
Carson: "Oh."@RepMaxineWaters: "The time belongs to the gentle lady." pic.twitter.com/HFlS749tji
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 21, 2019
Not sure he was fully awake, maybe he meant to reclaim his time back to sleep. https://t.co/t25Pta8bVY
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 22, 2019
Carson used Omar’s snark to make several points in response:
Since you brought it up… I know what it's like to actually be sleepy, especially after 18-hour surgeries and operating on babies in the womb. I hope @IlhanMN knows I care about all people, even those she doesn't recognize as having a right to life. https://t.co/BRl3ibSKM3
— Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 22, 2019
Secretary Carson, thank you sir for giving of your talents to the nation. It’s a thankless job, and many millions appreciate you.
— Sheryl {Dogs are everything} #rescue (@sav01) May 22, 2019
Carson was named by CNN & TIME magazine as one of the nation's 20 foremost physicians & scientists, & was selected by Library of Congress as one of 89 "Living Legends" on its 200th anniversary. In 08, he was bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award.
— #FannieGate (@Fanniegate101) May 22, 2019
Here are Secretary Carson's accomplishments at HUD in 2018: https://t.co/F7yb8Oc5qd
— #FannieGate (@Fanniegate101) May 22, 2019