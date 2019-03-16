Earlier this month, the DNC pulled out of a 2020 primary debate that would have aired on Fox News. CNN’s Brian Stelter came to the DNC’s defense (of course), saying that every night Democrats are “attacked relentlessly by Fox News prime time hosts.” However, Bill Maher disagrees, and let the Dems know why:

Democrats, you call yourself The Resistance? Then fight behind enemy lines! That’s what a resistance does. You have to get inside the @FoxNews bubble and fight. #Tuckerface pic.twitter.com/TDIB58oJW6 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 16, 2019

Maybe Stelter can have Maher on CNN to discuss.