Bernie Sanders’ campaign is trying to separate itself from others in the Dem presidential candidate field right out of the gate:

I’m proud that our campaign is the first presidential campaign to unionize. We cannot just support unions with words, we must back it up with actions. On this campaign and when we are in the White House, we are going make it easier for people to join unions, not harder. https://t.co/JNv3dpss6D — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 15, 2019

Wow: The Bernie Sanders campaign becomes the first presidential campaign in history to unionize, per campaign. That's a pretty big challenge to all the other campaigns. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 15, 2019

The presidential campaign staff of Sen. Bernie Sanders is unionizing, making it the first-ever group of presidential campaign workers to do so. https://t.co/dlwUCGLNba — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 15, 2019

Really?

If you are for the middle class and believe in being "fair" why would the people who work for you need to unionize? I thought unions were to protect workers from unfair and unsafe working conditions? 🤨 — Scott Douglass (@allamerican1987) March 16, 2019

It’s not an unfair question to ask:

What’s the deal dude, are you cheating them by not following Federal Labor Laws?

Why would campaign workers need to unionize??? How many do you employ? 🤨 https://t.co/QmNLPk3h9m — Mr. Grey ⛓🗝🔞 (@Ch4rlieT4ngo) March 15, 2019

Why would they feel the need to unionize? Don't they trust Bernie to pay fairly Each worker should be paid by their needs Seems like socialism is already failing before it even got started#socialism https://t.co/ooKPcNPgs5 — Spartan (@KevinCz) March 16, 2019