The pool of current Democrat contenders for that party’s nomination in 2020 continues to swing for the fences when it comes to reeling in support from the progressive base, and Elizabeth Warren is taking a big hack at the plate with this one:

Facebook, Amazon, and Google have vast power over our economy and democracy. They’ve bulldozed competition and tilted the playing field in their favor. Time to break up these companies so they don’t have so much power over everyone else. #BreakUpBigTech https://t.co/2rWT0wJ8vD — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 8, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is proposing to break up the largest technology companies, calling them anti-competitive behemoths that are crowding out competition https://t.co/KSfHeBzg97 — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) March 8, 2019



She’s from the government and she’s here to *help* everybody.

The commie idea of breaking up big tech companies is basically bring back Radio Shack we don't need any more innovation or growth in the tech sector — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 8, 2019

The federal government has “too much power” as well but Warren doesn’t seem to be in any kind of a rush to break it up.

i don’t understand how democrats can be so oblivious to common sense when it comes to the economy etc… — ⚜️ (@Judge2Stanton) March 8, 2019

Warren is looking for publicity. It's tough to compete with GND and antisemitic tweets. — Cranky (@rushingdima) March 8, 2019

At this rate she’s going to propose giving New York back to move up in polls. https://t.co/YDpux11iMR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2019

My God. Sometimes it seems as though some Dem candidates actually *want* Trump to win a second term. https://t.co/zaCgabU2UF — Joshua Claybourn (@JoshuaClaybourn) March 8, 2019

Sometimes they make it hard not to draw that conclusion!

Can we do something similar with career politicians? — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) March 8, 2019

Now that’s a great idea.