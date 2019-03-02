Robert Mueller’s special counsel office is expected to, at some point in the coming days or weeks, release its report after investigating accusations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia. CNN legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti now isn’t expecting Mueller to find a case for collusion, and guess whose fault that will be:

Mueller's report will almost certainly disappoint you, and it's not his fault. It's your fault for buying into Trump's false narrative that it is Mueller's' job to prove "collusion," a nearly impossible bar for any prosecutor to clear. My piece in @TIME: https://t.co/VQ2WhhC996 — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 1, 2019

The focus on whether Mueller can prove "collusion" is taking away attention from crimes can be readily proven: Trump has obstructed justice in plain sight and has been implicated in breaking campaign finance law. He also faces significant legal jeopardy for financial crimes. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 1, 2019

If the Mueller report is a Resistance letdown, it’ll be because Trump (and those who waited for all the facts) didn’t live up to the narrative set by the Left? We share this initial reaction:

Resistance expectations continue to wildly fluctuate:

"Now that it's all unraveling, the problem is not that we at CNN pushed the Trump-Russia collusion narrative non-stop, day-after-day for years. The problem is that Trump *reacted* to our reporting claiming he was a traitor." https://t.co/9xTQJXen8H — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 1, 2019

Right…so the idea of Trump “colluding with Russia” is now of course Trump’s narrative, not the narrative of hundreds of media outlets, “journalists” and Democrats who have claimed for the last two years without evidence that Trump “colluded with Russia.” Give me a break. https://t.co/wh7QRSJ5dx — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) March 2, 2019

Reality seems to be setting in for some, which of course means Mueller’s report won’t be the end of it no matter what’s in it.

Gotta give the guy credit for having the balls to hit the Tweet button on this one. — Kelly (@kelbwagner) March 2, 2019

Sweet backpedal bro. — Caleb Box (@calebbox) March 1, 2019

Um… it is Mueller's job to prove collusion. The prosecutor has to prove guilt. The accused is presumed innocent. https://t.co/mOvgGJQ5VB — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) March 2, 2019

Right. Building up expectations was Trump’s fault. Not media’s. LOL https://t.co/U26BkBTGOs — RBe (@RBPundit) March 2, 2019

The world having failed to end as predicted, the cult blamed itself for misunderstanding the oracle, and redoubled its efforts at proselytizing. https://t.co/qdCGUwETJ9 — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) March 2, 2019

Hmm, it seems that Mariotti used to have more confidence that the Mueller report would NOT disappoint the Resistance:

Watching these people twist themselves into knots is so pitiful, yet so, so hilarious https://t.co/IVJzSMMSLK — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 1, 2019

Here are just two examples (I guarantee there are many, many more) of Mariotti previously touting Mueller's capacity to establish "collusion." Now that no collusion charges appear forthcoming, Mariotti wants to make Mueller out to be some poor, helpless soul 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4WpJ7en6LE — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 1, 2019

The goal posts are moving so fast it’s hard to tell where they are at any given time.