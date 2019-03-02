As we told you earlier today, President Trump’s lengthy speech at CPAC reserved some mockery of the Dems’ Green New Deal proposal:

Pod Save America co-host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau thinks that’s all made up on Trump’s part:

Is that so?

Favreau still tried to save the argument:

The original FAQ says “get rid of farting cows” right there in black and white:

And we assume “full transition off fossil fuels” would mean the end of air travel, unless somebody’s come up with a way to power passenger airliners with solar panels, algae or all the passengers peddling at the same time.

Dems continue to pretend AOC’s Green New Deal FAQ backfire never happened.

