As we told you earlier today, President Trump’s lengthy speech at CPAC reserved some mockery of the Dems’ Green New Deal proposal:

‘Is the wind blowing today? I’d like to watch TV’: Trump shreds Green New Deal at #CPAC (but encourages Dems to keep pushing it) https://t.co/Ntx9KQc0xq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 2, 2019

President Trump continues to mock Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal: "When I'm on the debate stage with one of these maniacs. I mean, trains to Hawaii. How do you get to Europe? We have not figured that one out yet, we don't use airplanes anymore" pic.twitter.com/F6on0kQ7B9 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 2, 2019

Pod Save America co-host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau thinks that’s all made up on Trump’s part:

Trump saying that the Green New Deal will eliminate all cows, planes, cars, and buildings is why Democrats should never make policy based on what we think Republicans will say. They will never criticize the policy on the merits. They will always tell the craziest lies. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 2, 2019

When you’ve been calling your opponents and their policies socialist for the last few decades, the attack sort of loses its bite. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 2, 2019

Is that so?

Hey bud…. eliminating cows and air travel was on the document she and her staff distributed… https://t.co/3A3ELzQgkN — Cameron Cruz (@ccruz280) March 2, 2019

A document circulated to reporters and posted *on the website* of the *author of the bill* discussed ending air travel and cattle emissions. These are not ~crazy lies~ Republicans invented https://t.co/2gM8bX8PaS — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 2, 2019

The cows thing is AOC’s fault. If you don’t want people to say you’re talking about abolishing cows, don’t talk about abolishing cows. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 2, 2019

Favreau still tried to save the argument:

The fact sheet explicitly said they wouldn’t be abolishing cows, but the point is, as usual, Republicans will make that the focus instead of more believable, substantive criticism. I still recall them making “You Didn’t Build That” the theme of an entire day of their convention — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 2, 2019

The original FAQ says “get rid of farting cows” right there in black and white:

And we assume “full transition off fossil fuels” would mean the end of air travel, unless somebody’s come up with a way to power passenger airliners with solar panels, algae or all the passengers peddling at the same time.

It’s a good thing AOC hasn’t publicly talked about regulating cows or your statement would seem disingenuous. https://t.co/moHbOZ3feE — BT (@back_ttys) March 2, 2019

The left focuses on the word “eliminate” to avoid acknowledging they do want to strictly regulate everything in Jon’s list. — BT (@back_ttys) March 2, 2019

When have Democrats ever done this? https://t.co/21rNvJhDKu — neontaster (@neontaster) March 2, 2019

Dems continue to pretend AOC’s Green New Deal FAQ backfire never happened.