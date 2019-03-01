The presidential candidates on the Left are each going to have to do something that stands out in order to make their campaigns look attractive to the uber-progressive base, and here’s one such move by Bernie Sanders:

Sen. @BernieSanders hires illegal immigrant to be press secretary https://t.co/KZz3UeBlGC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 1, 2019

New Media Flak For Sen. Bernie Sanders Is An Illegal Immigrant https://t.co/e2vWQVzuGu pic.twitter.com/rMalKki1Ri — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 1, 2019

The hiring of Belen Sisa, an Arizona leftist activist, was announced Wednesday evening. Sisa, who says she was brought to this country illegally from Argentina by her parents at age six, is currently protected from deportation under President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. Despite her immigration status, Sisa has remained active in liberal politics over the years. In 2016, she worked as a page to the Arizona delegation at the Democratic National Convention and in Latino outreach for Sanders’ 2016 campaign.

“She has been arrested at least twice for protests throughout her activist career,” according to the Washington Examiner. But maybe this best sums up why Sanders made this hire:

Doing the jobs Americans won't do. — Mike Paranzino (@mikeparanzino) March 1, 2019

Bernie shows his bona fides. https://t.co/EoPPQpM0Ca — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 1, 2019

Bernie Sanders' new press secretary can't even vote for him because she's an illegal immigrant protected by DACA — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 1, 2019

I’m sure she’ll find a way to vote anyway. — Matthew Keres (@MatthewK79) March 1, 2019

But she a democrat, she’ll vote for him 😏 — Ms.B ⚾️ (@MsBaseballTx) March 1, 2019

And the left-wing presidential candidates’ moves to out-progressive each other continue.