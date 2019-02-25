Senator and Dem presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn’t happy that somebody who doesn’t agree with the Left on global warming is being allowed on a White House climate panel:

I believe in science. And anyone who doesn’t has no business making decisions about our environment. https://t.co/NGQ1hTJzW1 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 24, 2019

There’s that “believe in science” thing again! Who wants to tell her?

One of the most anti-science things a person can say is "I believe in science." That's not how science works. https://t.co/MYtiNENW8Y — RBe (@RBPundit) February 25, 2019

No, it sure isn’t:

I'm going to have to nail down exactly why the phrase "I believe in science" annoys me so much. It seems like the way someone who doesn't understand anything about science would talk about science. https://t.co/0FD2kHo5og — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) February 25, 2019

There's no such thing as "believing in science." Science is science, no matter what you believe. https://t.co/lfZV6IguKU — Free Jussie Smollett (@jtLOL) February 25, 2019

People who say they "believe in science" don't know what science is. Science is a method which tends, over time, to get closer to the truth. It is not received wisdom to be believed in. https://t.co/TVaU6KZ6zt — Area Man (@lheal) February 25, 2019

This is a declaration of faith; not recognition of the scientific process. https://t.co/fVpmMdKLoP — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 25, 2019

Nice of Warren to admit that climate change alarmism is a religion, though!

But how about putting Warren’s “belief” in science to the test?

When does life begin? https://t.co/vLUCi1KzET — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 25, 2019

How many genders are there? When does life begin? Science and whatnot. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/95nYskwhcy — Jon Vines (@jonvines) February 25, 2019

Funny how the climate “science” crowd denies that a heart beat = a living human being when it comes to abortion. https://t.co/yP4L5hJfGa — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) February 25, 2019

We’ll now wait for Warren to offer her totally scientific insights in answering those questions.