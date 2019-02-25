Senator and Dem presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn’t happy that somebody who doesn’t agree with the Left on global warming is being allowed on a White House climate panel:

There’s that “believe in science” thing again! Who wants to tell her?

No, it sure isn’t:

Nice of Warren to admit that climate change alarmism is a religion, though!

But how about putting Warren’s “belief” in science to the test?

We’ll now wait for Warren to offer her totally scientific insights in answering those questions.

