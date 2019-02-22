As Twitchy told you yesterday, “the Napa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to YouTube a deputy’s bodycam video of the fatal shooting of Javier Hernandez Morales, an illegal immigrant with four ICE detainers who opened fire on a sheriff’s deputy who had approached his car.” The Napa County Sheriff’s Office also release a graphic bodycam video showing Morales firing at Deputy Riley Jarecki before she returned fire several times, killing him.

Today, ICE summed up the kind of sanctuary city insanity that nearly contributed to the death of an officer:

ICE is grateful the deputy involved in this shooting was not harmed during this attack. This incident may have been prevented if ICE had been notified about any of the multiple times Javier Hernandez-Morales was released from local custody over the last few years. https://t.co/SEQ7cAQBHM — ICE (@ICEgov) February 22, 2019

This is just maddening:

ICE told KPIX 5 that Hernandez-Morales had been deported three times prior to 2011. After 2011, Hernandez-Morales was arrested a number of times for crimes including driving under the influence, battery on a peace officer, and probation violations. Immigration officials said they issued detainers four separate times for Hernandez-Morales following his arrests but none were honored by local jails.

Way to go, sanctuary city proponents.

Sanctuary policies are illegal and deadly. https://t.co/QELx85Uh9p — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 22, 2019

Please read and re-tweet this. California put that deputy directly at risk with its sanctuary state laws. @KurtSchlichter https://t.co/KCOSOasNNC — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) February 22, 2019

And of course the progressive politicians’ proposed “solution” to this problem is to simply to eliminate ICE.