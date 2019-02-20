Bernie Sanders is officially seeking the Democrats’ 2020 nomination, and this is one of the quotes that got his campaign rolling:

Bernie Sanders as he launches 2020 campaign: “We have got to look at candidates, you know, not by the color of their skin, not by their sexual orientation or their gender and not by their age.” https://t.co/JOCxKsKACc — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 19, 2019

Well look at that!

Brit Hume has a theory:

Yes, as it applies to him, an old white guy in a party leaning toward the unold, unwhite and unmale. https://t.co/1aHtKNqmxr — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 20, 2019

Go figure! And good luck getting the rest of the field to agree, Sen. Sanders.

He’s telling Democrats to not do the only thing they know how to do. This is going to be entertaining. — Libertas (@LibertyonGuard) February 20, 2019

And we’re also guessing Bernie will join them in playing the identity politics game very soon — if he ever actually stopped.