The Green New Deal was all the buzz yesterday, and much of that buzz revolved around the absolutely laughable phrasing of the proposal and what it calls for in order to stave off a climate crisis that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez claims the world has only 12 years to address. MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host said the Right is making too big of a deal out of nothing, and here’s why:

The GND doesn’t reflect mainstream Democrat thought?

These Dems must not reflect a consensus of Dems:

Trending

If Scarborough’s tweet is accurate, then every declared Democrat for president does not represent the mainstream of the party.

Maybe Scarborough should run his claim by the DNC chair:

It seems that the “consensus” science is settled on this matter.

Update:

Here’s how Scarborough responded to a point that was made:

Ahem…

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Green New DealJoe Scarborough