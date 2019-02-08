The Green New Deal was all the buzz yesterday, and much of that buzz revolved around the absolutely laughable phrasing of the proposal and what it calls for in order to stave off a climate crisis that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez claims the world has only 12 years to address. MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host said the Right is making too big of a deal out of nothing, and here’s why:

Right-wing commentators continue obsessively reporting on @AOC and claiming she reflects the consensus of Democrats. Nonsense. It is Nancy Pelosi’s party. Full Stop. “The green dream, or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they're for it, right?"

~The Speaker — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 8, 2019

The GND doesn’t reflect mainstream Democrat thought?

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/frePxsWDMz — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 8, 2019

These Dems must not reflect a consensus of Dems:

The only problem with this tweet is that a whole bunch of leading Dem candidates — candidates who don't only have to win a single heavily liberal district — endorsed the GND. https://t.co/sBwzpFNLFi — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 8, 2019

The entire 2020 field in the Senate has endorsed the plan https://t.co/HIMlJtIO5z — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 8, 2019

Am I leaving anyone out? This is everyone! https://t.co/rnGJshRriV pic.twitter.com/KrvQKIU5k8 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 8, 2019

If Scarborough’s tweet is accurate, then every declared Democrat for president does not represent the mainstream of the party.

Leading Democratic candidates for the 2020 nomination are backing the GND, Joe. It's not an "obsession" to report and comment on it when Booker, Harris, Warren and Gillibrand (so far) are getting on board. https://t.co/8jEML8nh2v — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 8, 2019

She got 20 minutes on MSNBC yesterday evening and four major 2020 Democratic presidential candidates immediately got on board with her resolution. It's a very good and important thing that conservative media is covering her closely https://t.co/PMEC3OM046 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 8, 2019

MSNBC gave Ocasio-Cortez 20 minutes of airtime on Meet the Press last night. https://t.co/ixkg0QlGrH — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 8, 2019

You can't be this dumb. Multiple PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES endorsed the plan. Totally legit to debate it at that point. https://t.co/e5uBe6MMsN — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2019

Do you watch your own network? — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 8, 2019

Maybe Scarborough should run his claim by the DNC chair:

"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez represents the future of our party" — TOM PEREZ, DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIRMANhttps://t.co/Xv0MIyhd2z https://t.co/GBSgxe3pdV — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) February 8, 2019

It seems that the “consensus” science is settled on this matter.

Update:

Here’s how Scarborough responded to a point that was made:

We also gave Peter Jackson 20 minutes this morning but that doesn’t mean I think Bilbo Baggins will win the Democratic nomination in 2020. 😀 https://t.co/zjuEuO3FUW — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 8, 2019

Ahem…