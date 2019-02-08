Due to local backlash, Amazon is reportedly reconsidering expanding into New York. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is proud to have helped lead a vocal opposition to that expansion:

She’s from the government now and she’s here to help.

As for the topic of “creeping overreach,” how about another entity:

She tweeted that without a hint of irony.

AOC doesn’t seem to mind that kind of overreach!

