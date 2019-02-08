Due to local backlash, Amazon is reportedly reconsidering expanding into New York. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is proud to have helped lead a vocal opposition to that expansion:

Can everyday people come together and effectively organize against creeping overreach of one of the world’s biggest corporations? Yes, they can.https://t.co/DqQoL7VH7O — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019

She’s from the government now and she’s here to help.

Congratulations on **checks notes** costing your city 25,000 jobs. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) February 8, 2019

Local elected official comes out against thousands of high-paying jobs moving to the area. Story at 11. — Michael Haugen (@HaugenATX) February 8, 2019

Excellent job stopping an extra 25,000 jobs from coming into your district. Well done. — Law Rebuttal (@LawRebuttal) February 8, 2019

She's actually bragging about possibly costing NY 25K jobs, economic growth, and tax revenues. Way to go, Dems. https://t.co/YLsvs6KVBc — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 8, 2019

As for the topic of “creeping overreach,” how about another entity:

Creeping overreach? Are we talking about Amazon or your New Green Deal? — J. S. (@mama10715) February 8, 2019

She tweeted that without a hint of irony.

The Federal government? — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 8, 2019

Nah, but maybe we should start organizing against the creeping overreach of the government and farting cows first, sweetie. And didn't Amazon create 25k jobs in your district?? ….Huh. https://t.co/87dPjZEfDj — mandylorian (@mandylorian) February 8, 2019

Let's talk about the creeping overreach of the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT! — Nationalist Bear (@BarrySupernaw) February 8, 2019

How about creeping overreach of government officials like yourself that want to control every aspect of Americans lives, i.e. what to drive, how much we are allowed to keep in our bank accounts, and what doctor we choose, let's start there — Vincent Grochowski (@vinnieviolence) February 8, 2019

But that's exactly what you stand for. You just want it to be the government. How can you say you're concerned about this when you just proposed that "new green deal". That is the most overreaching proposal I have seen in my lifetime. You can't see the irony? — david sims (@therealdavesims) February 8, 2019

AOC doesn’t seem to mind that kind of overreach!