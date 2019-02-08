As we told you yesterday, Nancy Pelosi touted the need for a climate change committee in the House by saying “God’s creation” should be protected:

That’s something else coming from the 2014 recipient of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award. But if Pelosi’s really serious about protecting “God’s creation,” Nikki Haley told her what to do:

Trending

Well, there it is.

We doubt Pelosi is self-aware enough to consider what Haley said, but it’s always worth a try.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionMargaret SangerNancy PelosiNikki HaleyPlanned Parenthoodpro-choicePro-life