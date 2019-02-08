As we told you yesterday, Nancy Pelosi touted the need for a climate change committee in the House by saying “God’s creation” should be protected:

We have a moral responsibility to protect God’s creation for generations to come. That is why today, we named members to the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. #ActOnClimate — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 7, 2019

That’s something else coming from the 2014 recipient of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award. But if Pelosi’s really serious about protecting “God’s creation,” Nikki Haley told her what to do:

Does God’s creation not include protecting babies as well Madame Speaker? A committee on that issue would be welcome. https://t.co/gV54ROiYfn — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 8, 2019

Well, there it is.

No kidding!!! How can we take anything Pelosi says seriously with a comment like that and not denouncing killing infants. — Greg Vaughn (@gvaughn1114) February 8, 2019

Haley for the win. https://t.co/Hmzio1vDtE — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) February 8, 2019

We doubt Pelosi is self-aware enough to consider what Haley said, but it’s always worth a try.