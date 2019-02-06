After last night’s State of the Union speech in which President Trump vowed that the U.S. would never become a socialist country, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to offer up a defense of socialism during an appearance on Chris Matthews’ “Hardball” program. AOC’s been joined by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who argued that socialism’s critics don’t know what they’re talking about:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib on the president’s words on socialism: “I think a lot of people don’t understand it.” — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) February 6, 2019

Tlaib offered some examples of “socialism” currently in the U.S. (beverage warning):

Rashida Tlaib: “I think a lot of people don't understand it (socialism). I mean the library and the post office is socialism — so many of the things that we have in our country that we all value is very much based on those values of equality.”https://t.co/6C7xlIGnUt — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 6, 2019

Tlaib also cited public libraries as examples of socialism.

This deep thinker is considered a leading member of the freshman class of Congress, recycling a meme that ANY GOVERNMENT ENTITY IS SOCIALISM, SUCK ON THAT DUMMIES. Very sad! https://t.co/RTe6ucuG65 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 6, 2019

Just… wow.

Oh Lord, not this again. https://t.co/sc8r4VQbeD — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 6, 2019

(Fun fact: neither of these things is the socialization of the means of production through the state on behalf of the proletariat.) https://t.co/tUjpgRZuDF — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) February 6, 2019

But in a way Tlaib and AOC are right, just not in the way they think:

She is right: a lot of people don't understand socialism. https://t.co/MPhsJdtb8u — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 6, 2019

I think she’s right, starting with herself. Neither of those are “socialism” https://t.co/XdzemlbE6x — user 3657 (@User_3657) February 6, 2019

There's a word for people who don't understand socialism. Socialists. https://t.co/kRe0St4SoR — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 6, 2019

Bingo! But Tlaib (and AOC) are getting failing grades when it comes to actually knowing what they’re talking about.

Obviously she doesn't understand the difference between government-run services & socialism. — WE0209 (@Pro_Nuke) February 6, 2019

Didn’t the post office lose 3.5 billion last year? I would say it’s a shining example of socialism. Apparently this “congress women” isn’t smart enough to equate the two. 😂😂😂😂😂 — CC (@msuchucky) February 6, 2019

🤦‍♀️

No, those are NOT socialism. https://t.co/mDRZ3UxB6b — Phyllis Cribb (@phyllis_mac) February 6, 2019

Socialism and Social Services are not the same thing, and they're not even similar enough things that a Congresswoman should get a pass for not knowing that. https://t.co/KOaEZ0KZa8 — Mark T Herbert (@MarkTHerbert10) February 6, 2019

Not sure you want to go with the Post Office as an example. Vast difference in the level of service between the Post Office and Fedex, UPS — Rocky (@Grousehead) February 6, 2019

But for some reason lefties like Tlaib don’t like to use the VA as an example to sell the idea of government-run health care.