After last night’s State of the Union speech in which President Trump vowed that the U.S. would never become a socialist country, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to offer up a defense of socialism during an appearance on Chris Matthews’ “Hardball” program. AOC’s been joined by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who argued that socialism’s critics don’t know what they’re talking about:

Tlaib offered some examples of “socialism” currently in the U.S. (beverage warning):

Tlaib also cited public libraries as examples of socialism.

Just… wow.

But in a way Tlaib and AOC are right, just not in the way they think:

Bingo! But Tlaib (and AOC) are getting failing grades when it comes to actually knowing what they’re talking about.

But for some reason lefties like Tlaib don’t like to use the VA as an example to sell the idea of government-run health care.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezRashida Tlaibsocialism